Chatth Puja 2025: Remembering 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha, Whose Voice Is Synonymous With The Maha Parv
Sharda Sinha's Chhath geet and folk songs have been an integral part of the 4-day mahaparv, bringing generations together. Her absence was strongly felt in Chhath 2025 celebrations.
As the sun sets over the ghats and devotees prepare for the sacred Sandhya Arghya, Chhath Puja this year was different from others. Though alive through her innumerable Chhath geet, Sharda Sinha's abscene was felt by all who celebrated the mahaparv in 2025. In a loss that seemed personal, 'Bihar Kokila' breathed her last on November 5, last year, leaving a rich musical legacy behind. While the legendary singer is not amongst us this year, her voice continues to echo across Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh through her magical creations.
Sharda Sinha's folk songs have long been synonymous with the festival of Chhath. Her Chhati Maiyaa geet and songs dedicated to the Sun God carry the devotion and warmth, which now evoke the feeling of nostalgia.
Sharda Sinha songs that are Chhath essentials
For decades, no Chhath celebration has been complete without the familiar melodies of Uga Ho Suraj Dev, Pinjra Ke Panchhi, or Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya. Keeping with the essence of the 4-day festival, Sharda Sinha’s renditions capture the traditional roots and bring people together to form a community. For a devotee might not be well-versed with all Chhath traditions, but the heartfelt lyrics of 'Bihar Kokila's' Chhath geet will not just guide them, but will also help them indentify their own in a crowd.
A few Sharda Sinha songs that truly capture the essence of Chhath are:
Dukhwa Mitayi Chhathi Maiyaa
Pahle Pahil Chhathi Maiyaa (a song shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X)
Ho Deenanath
Chhath ke Bartiya
Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan
For years now, Sharda Sinha songs have served as the background in every household from the early morning offerings during Usha Arghya to the preparation of the traditional thekua. The melodies bring together generations and have become an integral part of the festival.
More about Sharda Sinha
Born in the Samastipur district of Bihar, Sharda Sinha began her musical journey in the 1970s and soon became a household name. She is celebrated for reviving and popularising traditional Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi folk music. Her contribution to Chhath Puja music earned her the Padma Bhushan in 2018, India’s third highest civilian honours.
Even though new Chhath songs flood digital platforms, Sinha’s originals remain unmatched. In November 2024, the legendary folk singer left for heavenly abode after battling blood cancer. She was 72 at the time and breathed her last at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. As millions gathered at the ghats to offer prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyaa on Chhath 2025, the voice of Sharda Sinha echoes loud as a symbol of cultural pride of Bihar and everlasting devotion.
