Chatth Puja 2025: Remembering 'Bihar Kokila' Sharda Sinha, Whose Voice Is Synonymous With The Maha Parv

As the sun sets over the ghats and devotees prepare for the sacred Sandhya Arghya, Chhath Puja this year was different from others. Though alive through her innumerable Chhath geet, Sharda Sinha's abscene was felt by all who celebrated the mahaparv in 2025. In a loss that seemed personal, 'Bihar Kokila' breathed her last on November 5, last year, leaving a rich musical legacy behind. While the legendary singer is not amongst us this year, her voice continues to echo across Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh through her magical creations.

Sharda Sinha's folk songs have long been synonymous with the festival of Chhath. Her Chhati Maiyaa geet and songs dedicated to the Sun God carry the devotion and warmth, which now evoke the feeling of nostalgia.

Sharda Sinha songs that are Chhath essentials

For decades, no Chhath celebration has been complete without the familiar melodies of Uga Ho Suraj Dev, Pinjra Ke Panchhi, or Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya. Keeping with the essence of the 4-day festival, Sharda Sinha’s renditions capture the traditional roots and bring people together to form a community. For a devotee might not be well-versed with all Chhath traditions, but the heartfelt lyrics of 'Bihar Kokila's' Chhath geet will not just guide them, but will also help them indentify their own in a crowd.

A few Sharda Sinha songs that truly capture the essence of Chhath are:

Dukhwa Mitayi Chhathi Maiyaa

Pahle Pahil Chhathi Maiyaa (a song shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X)

Ho Deenanath

Chhath ke Bartiya

Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan

For years now, Sharda Sinha songs have served as the background in every household from the early morning offerings during Usha Arghya to the preparation of the traditional thekua. The melodies bring together generations and have become an integral part of the festival.

File Photo of Dr. Sharda Sinha | Image: X

More about Sharda Sinha

Born in the Samastipur district of Bihar, Sharda Sinha began her musical journey in the 1970s and soon became a household name. She is celebrated for reviving and popularising traditional Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi folk music. Her contribution to Chhath Puja music earned her the Padma Bhushan in 2018, India’s third highest civilian honours.

File photo of late Sharda Sinha | Image: X