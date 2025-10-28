Festivals And Important Days In November 2025: Tulsi Vivah, Kartik Purnima, Children's Day And Others

If you think the festive season from August came to an end with the grand finale of Chhath Puja in October, you might be mistaken. Continuing from the fervour of festivals, the spirits remain high as there are many culturally and religiously important days in November, as well.

The grand celebrations of some of the festivals in November are not to be missed. Here's the list of important festivals in November in India:

November 2, 2025-Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah is one of the sacred festivals celebrated in Hinduism. Tulsi Vivah commemorates the day of the divine marriage of Goddess Tulsi (Goddess Lakshmi) with Lord Vishnu (Shailigram form), signifying the ceremonial start of the Hindu marriage season.

November 4-Manikarnika Snan

Manikarnika Snan is a sacred bathing ceremony performed by devotees on the Manikarnika Ghat (bank) of the Ganga in Varanasi during the Chaturdashi (14th day of a lunar fortnight) of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the auspicious month of Kartik (sacred month in Hinduism dedicated to Lord Vishnu). Devotees on this day take a holy dip in the Ganges, which is believed to cleanse their sins and achieve moksha (salvation).

November 5-Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurupurab or Prakash Parv, is one of the most important festivals for the Sikh community. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder and first Guru of Sikhism. The festival is observed on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which usually falls in November.

November 5- Dev Deepawali

Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali, is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. The primary location for celebrating this festival is Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. In the month of Kartik. Dev Deepawali falls on Purnima Tithi (full moon). Dev Diwali will be observed on November 5, 2025, this year.

November 5-Kartik Purnima

Kartik Purnima is one of the auspicious festivals held on the Purnima of the Hindu month of Kartik. Kartik Purnima date falls between October and November. Kartik is regarded as the holiest month of the Hindu calendar. The day marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur on Kartik Purnima.

November 14- Children's Day

Children's Day in India is celebrated on November 14 each year, commemorating the birth anniversary of India's Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was not only a visionary leader but also deeply passionate about the welfare and education of children. The day recognises the importance of children in society and promotes their rights and well-being.

November 25-Vivah Panchami

