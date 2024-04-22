Advertisement

Carina Zhang, a 21-year-old illustrator from Beijing, has found a unique way to combat the challenges and prejudices she has faced, using her art as a form of therapy and connection. Zhang’s journey in art began during her school days, where she and a friend created a notebook filled with imaginative creatures that classmates could 'adopt' and care for, akin to a shop within their pages. Her creative world expanded as she grew, developing into a vibrant tapestry of colorful characters and narratives.

Zhang's relocation to the United States in 2021 marked a significant shift in her life and artistic direction. She enrolled at the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design to hone her skills, a school known for producing notable alumni such as filmmaker Gus Van Sant and artist Shepard Fairey. However, her initial excitement was quickly overshadowed by the surge of anti-Asian sentiment fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Zhang to retreat into her art for solace and expression.

Image credit: Carinazhang.com

Art as Therapy

Art became a therapeutic outlet for Zhang, allowing her to process her experiences and connect with others. She explored the resilience of the Asian community through her work, using it as a tool to foster understanding and empathy amidst widespread discrimination. Her commitment to using art as a bridge led to a collaboration with the Boston Medical Centre, where she designed trauma cards for children. These cards featured fun and relatable characters to help young patients articulate their feelings and begin to heal from their experiences.

In 2023, Zhang's unique approach to illustration was recognized when she was named a winner of the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest. This accolade earned her a trip to Hollywood for a masterclass workshop, further affirming her talents and dedication to her craft.

Zhang’s story is a testament to the power of art to transcend cultural barriers and heal wounds, proving that creativity can be a profound force for understanding and recovery in challenging times.

