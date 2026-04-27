Devil Wears Prada 2 Release Followed By MET Gala 2026, May Beckons Big Week For Fashion

The first week of May makes sure to keep fashion enthusiasts occupied. Hollywood will be busy with the release of much anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2 on May 1. Just three days later, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will roll out its red carpet for the MET Gala 2026.

May 2026 begins with the sequel of the iconic 2006 movie hitting the big screens. The movie is no stranger to the world of fashion and sets up the perfect countdown for the biggest fashion event in Hollywood that will follow. Starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is all set to enthral fans once again.

The movie will once again bring to the big screens the world of ‘Runway’. The narrative follows Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she navigates a shifting media landscape where print journalism is in decline. Her character later confronts Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), now a powerful executive in the luxury sector. Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returns as a confident senior journalist and the new Features Editor at Runway. Directed by David Frankel, the original Devil Wears Prada movie was not just a box office hit but also a cultural phenomenon. The movie gave a layperson insights into the fashion world and the meticulous details that go into planning what appears to be the simplest of fashion events. Words like ‘cerulean blue’, ‘runway’, ‘florals, springs’ and ‘one stomach flu away from my goal weight’ are etched in the memory of every movie lover who also has a penchant for fashion. The release of the movie's sequel sets up the coveted fashion event that follows.



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Days after the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, notable names from across the globe will prepare for the first Monday of May - the MET Gala 2026. The fundraiser for the Costume Institute will see the presence of bigwigs from the world of fashion, cinema and sports in New York City. The Met Gala started in 1948 as a Manhattan society midnight supper. It took many years before it turned into a global event and one of the starriest nights of the year. The theme of the fashion industry's biggest night this year is Fashion is Art. It is awaited to see how guests interpret that dress code at this year’s extravaganza.