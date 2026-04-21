Sydney Sweeney's Cameo From The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cut - Here's Why

Sydney Sweeney is currently one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. Last year, she featured in the superhit thriller The Housemaid, and a sequel has already been greenlit and is currently in production. Currently, she is seen essaying the role of Cassie in the third season of Euphoria. It is expected to be the final season of the Emmy-winning drama series.



The internet was excited to see Sweeney on the sets of the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2 last year. Speculation began that she would make a cameo appearance in the project, or maybe even have a key role, which would be kept under wraps till at least the promotions kick off.