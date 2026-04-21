Sydney Sweeney's Cameo From The Devil Wears Prada 2 Cut - Here's Why
Sydney Sweeney filmed a scene that would've appeared near the beginning of the film. However, as per a source, a "creative decision" has been taken to cut the bit altogether.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Sydney Sweeney is currently one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. Last year, she featured in the superhit thriller The Housemaid, and a sequel has already been greenlit and is currently in production. Currently, she is seen essaying the role of Cassie in the third season of Euphoria. It is expected to be the final season of the Emmy-winning drama series.
The internet was excited to see Sweeney on the sets of the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2 last year. Speculation began that she would make a cameo appearance in the project, or maybe even have a key role, which would be kept under wraps till at least the promotions kick off.
Now, various media reports have claimed that while Sweeney did shoot for a part in The Devil Wears Prada 2. However, in the final cut, her portions have not been retained. Entertainment Weekly revealed that the Christy actress filmed a scene that would've appeared near the beginning of the film. However, as per a source, a "creative decision" has been taken to cut the bit altogether. The Devil Wears Prada 2 features Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt in lead roles.
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Trailers for the film tease a plot point in which now-established journalist Andy Sachs (Hathaway) reunites with her former colleagues, Miranda Priestly (Streep) and Nigel Kipling (Tucci), to save the fashion magazine from imploding amid a scandal and a volatile media landscape. The sequel is directed by David Frankel and will release on May 1 worldwide.
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