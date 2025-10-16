Dhanteras 2025: Why Is Buying a Broom Considered Lucky? Know Significance And Vastu Tips

Diwali season is around the corner. Houses are being decked up with fancy lights, firecrackers light up the night sky, and residences are adorned with new and fancy decorative items. This is all done with the desire of bringing good luck and prosperity on the occasion of Diwali.

The festival will be celebrated on October 20, and Dhanteras will be observed on October 18, 2 days before Diwali. While the festival is about the start of something new and bringing home fresh things, one odd thing commonly bought on Dhanteras is a broom. Ever wondered why?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

In Hinduism, the broom (Jhadu) is considered to be associated with the Goddess Lakshmi, the divine feminine energy, which is linked to wealth, prosperity, and financial well-being. For this reason, Vastu rules related to the broom are very important for one's financial soundness.

Why is buying a broom considered lucky?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

As per the principles of Vastu Shastra, brooms are regarded as lucky. According to the myth, Vaikunth (the eternal spiritual abode of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu) was purified by the Goddess Laxmi using a broomstick when she arrived. Therefore, brooms are considered to be a form of manifestation of the deity. It is believed that if you maintain the broom in accordance with Vastu's instructions, you and your family may experience an increase in prosperity.

When to buy a broom?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to Vastu Shastra, buying a broom on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. It becomes more special if the day falls on Friday or Tuesday. It is believed that by doing this, the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi will always remain in the house.

Here's what you should do after bringing a broom home:

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Dedicate the new broom to deities: Before bringing it inside, dedicate the new broom to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, to welcome wealth and prosperity.

Keep it in the right direction: According to Vastu Shastra, the broom should be kept in the north-west or west direction of the house.

Remove the old broom: It is considered inauspicious to use the new broom before removing the old one.

Proper way of disposing of an old broom: Dispose of the old broom on an auspicious day, i.e. Holika Dahan, or on Saturday, or after the main Diwali festivities.

Perform a cleansing ritual: You can also use the new broom to sweep the house after sprinkling Ganga water and burning camphor (a ritual to cleanse the house of negativity).