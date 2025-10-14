Diwali 2025: Sustainable Gift Ideas For Eco-friendly Celebration Of The Festival

Diwali is one of the auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in India. People on this day worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20. As this festive season lights up homes across the country, it's time to rethink the way we gift. This Diwali, you can swap plastic decor and disposable gift hampers that carry thought, craftsmanship and care for the environment.

Here are the top 8 eco-friendly options that you can choose as a gift to enjoy Diwali:

Plant-based crackers

Plant-based cracker | Source: Bombay Greens

According to the publication of TheBetterIndia, this eco-friendly Diwali gift contains look-alike crackers embedded with seeds that grow into plants. These plantable seed crackers let you celebrate the festival with light and laughter without pollution.

Handcrafted lantern kit

Coconut lantern | Source: Pinterest

You can create a handcrafted lantern kit by combining a coconut lantern, upcycled soy candles, and plantable stationery and wrapping it with compostable packaging to follow the sustainable theme for this Diwali.

Ceramic breakfast set

Dry fruits | Source: Pinterest

Handcrafted ceramics paired with dry fruits make mornings feel special long after the festival ends. Therefore, gifting something useful and timeless encourages mindful living.

Ragi ladoos

Ragi Ladoo | Source: Pinterest

Packed with nutrition, these delights are sweetened with jaggery and dates that are perfect for those who value health and homemade goodness.

Reusable bags

Reuseable bags | Source: Pinterest

Stylish and durable bags, mugs or stainless steel water bottles are practical for daily use and reduce waste, which is perfect for this festive season.

Homemade candles

Homeamde candle | Source: Pinterest

You can use flowers, coffee, or any scent you like and mix it with soy wax, then pour it into the candle mould or jar, and let it cool for some time. Volia! Your easy-to-make soy wax candles are ready for use. These candles not only bring fragrance but also help to purify the air.

Eco-friendly gobardiyas

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

This is an eco-friendly, multipurpose alternative to traditional lamps, which not only light up homes but also repel insects naturally.

Eco-friendly skincare

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest