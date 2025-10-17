Diwali 2025 Vastu Tips: Things to Not Keep at Home for Good Luck

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most vibrant and celebrated festivals in India. The marks the victory of darkness over light and good over evil. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20. Devotees on this day worship Goddess Lakshmi, the divine feminine energy associated with good luck, wealth, and prosperity.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

On this day, people clean their houses and purchase multiple things to increase positivity and wellness. However, some items at home might hinder that good energy in your house.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Here is the list of objects and things that are deemed inauspicious, as per Vastu Shastra:

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Clutter: It is believed that clutter is a major hindrance to positive energy. Houses that are littered with unused or redundant items are said to resist the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Vastu tip: People should keep their homes tidy and clean on Diwali. They should throw out all the items that are not in use.

Chipped items: Any chipped items, such as broken cutlery, clocks, mirrors, or furniture, are considered unlucky. It is believed that these items cut off the financial flow and bring bad luck.

Vastu tip: People should replace or get rid of these items before the festival.

Thorny plants: Spiny plants such as cacti are traditionally considered inauspicious as per Vastu shastras. They symbolise conflicts and bring disharmony to the family.

Vastu tip: Instead, lucky plants such as tulsi or money plants are advised for auspicious vibrations.

Violent paintings: Pictures or idols that show war, tears, or violence should be avoided. As they disturb the peace and calmness required to attract divine favour.

Vastu tip: Choose calm and spiritual images that represent harmony and devotion, which are desirable on Diwali.

Empty jars and unclean spaces: Having empty jars, containers or cupboards on Diwali is believed to be an indication of scarcity.