Durga Puja 2026: Kolkata's Gariahat Flyover Transformed Into A Colourful Festive Canvas

In a vibrant display of festive spirit, Kolkata’s Gariahat flyover has received a unique decorative makeover ahead of Durga Puja, with colourful stripes and illumination adding a distinctive touch to the city’s urban landscape.

The flyover has been painted in striking shades of red, orange and yellow, transforming the road surface into a colourful stretch that stands out amid the surrounding traffic and bustling cityscape. The freshly decorated stretch presents a different visual appeal, blending public infrastructure with the festive atmosphere that takes over Kolkata in the run-up to its biggest annual celebration.



Lights have also been incorporated into the festive arrangements, adding to the decorative appeal of the flyover. The colourful treatment is expected to contribute to the city’s Durga Puja ambience, as streets, neighbourhoods and prominent public spaces across Kolkata are adorned with elaborate decorations and lighting.



The photographs show vehicles moving along the brightly coloured stretch, with barricades and roadside structures lining sections of the flyover. The striking combination of colours gives the road a festive appearance, offering a fresh visual experience to commuters and visitors.

Meanwhile, the Durga Puja festivities have already begun gathering momentum across Kolkata, with several grand puja pandals opening their doors to the public and drawing sizeable crowds. Organisers have once again turned to distinctive themes to make their celebrations stand out, transforming pandals into immersive experiences inspired by art, culture, heritage and contemporary ideas.

Among the standout attractions this year is the celebrated South Kolkata club Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha, which has unveiled a thought-provoking and immersive pandal for Durga Puja 2026, built around the theme ‘Shodhan’.

In another example, the Durga Puja pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata has chosen 'Vande Mataram' as its theme to mark the 150th anniversary of the national song.

For its 91st Durga Puja, Santosh Mitra Square has dedicated its pandal to India's freedom struggle and the legacy of Partition. The structure is shaped like the map of India and features photographs from the Partition era, a replica of the Red Fort and a train installation depicting the mass exodus of 1947, complete with figures and special effects. (ANI)

