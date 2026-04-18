DYK The Story Of Bengaluru's Iconic Corner House Begins In Delhi And Icecream Was Not The Hero Item Of The Menu

Some Indian cities have a unique relationship with desserts, and Bengaluru is one of them. The capital city of Karnataka houses the iconic Corner House chain. Famous for their lip-smacking ice-cream sundaes such as Death By Chocolate, the parlour had a humble beginning over decades ago.

With over 20 outlets in all of Bengaluru, Corner House has become synonymous with thick sundaes. However, what many don’t know is that its origins trace back to Delhi, and interestingly, ice cream wasn’t always the star of the show. Like many legacy brands, the story of Corner House is also one for the books.

The history of Corner House

The brainchild of the brand is A. Narayan Rao, an ice cream enthusiast born to Naval Officer MRA Rao and his wife Indumati in New Delhi. His oldest memories revolve around midnight ice cream strolls at India Gate. In 1974, he moved to Bengaluru (now Bangalore) to study agriculture. He then moved to Austria and Canada to study Hotel Management.

He returned to New Delhi in 1980, where he worked in another iconic ice cream brand, Nirulas. In 1982, he established Corner House in Bengaluru, but as a fast-food cafe. However, the cafes shut down twice in 1987 and 1988 for brief periods. It failed to keep up with the arrival of International food chains like Mc Donalds.



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This is when the founder noticed a gap in the market; limited places were offering rich, indulgent dessert experiences. Seizing the opportunity, the focus gradually shifted from meals to ice creams and sundaes in 1995. The first ever outlet of the brand opened on the corner of Residency Road, hence the name. Apart from Bengaluru, the brand also has 2 outlets in Mysuru. As per the brand, 17,000 icecreams are sold at each outlet every month. The hero item, Death By Chocolate (popularly called DBC), is the most sold sundae on the menu.

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