Who Is German Influencer LizLaz, Trending After Virat Kohli Likes Her Instagram Post?

German influencer LizLaz has been churning the internet since last night. She turned into a viral sensation after several online posts claimed that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli liked her post.

Who Is LizLaz?

LizLaz, also known as Jennifer, is a German-South African who lives in Germany. What makes her stand out is her strong connection to India through her content.

Her Instagram suggest she works as a vlogger, foodie, model, and singer. Alongside her modelling career, she holds an M.Sc. in Psychology. Her Instagram bio states that she is part South African and part German.

She appears to have a keen interest in Indian culture and food. In one dance reel, she wears a red saree and performs to the song “Samosa Samosa.” She has 437K followers on Instagram, where she shares videos of singing and travelling around the world. Besides speaking German, English, and Dutch, she is also learning Hindi and often uses regional phrases in her videos. Several clips show her interacting with locals in different cities.

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Why is LizLaz trending now?

The recent surge in attention has little to do with any new content. It started when fans noticed that Virat Kohli had reportedly liked an older post featuring LizLaz and clicked by photographer Advait Vaidya. The interaction quickly went viral, as screenshots spread across platforms.

This is not the first time such an incident has created buzz. Earlier, a similar controversy arose when Kohli liked a post by Avneet Kaur, which sparked online debate and speculation.