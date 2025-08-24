Updated 24 August 2025 at 15:55 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Did Lord Ganesha Marry Sisters Riddhi and Siddhi? Know the Divine Tale
It is vital to connect with the profound spiritual significance of Ganesh Chaturthi by understanding the stories and history of the deity on his birthday. One such narrative explores the aspects of Ganesha's marital life. Know more details here
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most auspicious and vibrant festivals celebrated in Hinduism. The day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, fortune, and well-being. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be observed on August 27, 2025. Many devotees on this day observe fast, offer prayers, and prepare satvic food to offer to Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings.
It is vital to connect with the profound spiritual significance of Ganesh Chaturthi by understanding the stories and history of the deity on his birthday. One such narrative explores the aspects of Ganesha's marital life.
Why did Lord Ganesha marry sisters Riddhi and Siddhi?
According to old scriptures and Hindu methodologies, Lord Ganesha has two wives, Riddhi and Siddhi. The story is that Goddess Tulsi (the sacred basil plant) was fascinated by Lord Ganesha's form and wanted to marry him. She expressed her desire, but he refused because he was a celibate. This led to a heated exchange where Tulsi cursed Ganesha to marry twice.
Since then, Lord Ganesha found difficulty in finding a bride due to his elephant's head, and feeling insulted, he became furious and started causing obstacles in the marriages of other gods. Worried, the gods approached Lord Brahma for a solution. Lord Brahma had two daughters named Riddhi and Siddhi. He sent them to serve and learn from Lord Ganesha and was instructed to keep Ganesha busy and distracted, making sure that all marriages could be held smoothly.
However, Ganesha realised their intention and became angry. He cursed Riddhi and Siddhi. In response, Lord Brahma offered his daughters to marry the deity as a resolution. And this is how he married to two sisters. Together, they have two sons, Shubh and Labh.
READ MORE: Traditional Ganesh Chaturthi Recipes With A Twist To Celebrate Lord Ganesha's Birthday, Recipes Inside
What do Ridhi and Siddhi symbolise?
It's important to worship Riddhi and Siddhi because they represent the balance of material prosperity (Riddhi) and spiritual attainment (Sidhi), embodying the overall goal of harmonious championed by Lord Ganesha.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 24 August 2025 at 15:55 IST