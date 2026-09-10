Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Pune Mandals Celebrate Unity, Gift Lord Ganesha Idols To Kashmiri Pandits

Pune’s Ganesh mandals have come together to help take the celebrations of Ganeshotsav to Kashmir, with idols of Lord Ganesha being handed over to Kashmiri Pandits during an event in Pune.

The idols were handed over at the Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune as part of an initiative to celebrate ‘Public Ganeshotsav’ in Kashmir.



Speaking to ANI about the initiative, Kashmir resident Sandeep Kaul thanked the Ganesh mandals in Pune for supporting the celebrations.



He said the effort began in 2022 and has since grown to include several locations in Kashmir.

“Look, we started this in 2022. First of all, I would like to thank all the mandals here, who gave us the opportunity from 2022 onwards to celebrate Ganesh Sthapana and Ganesh Visarjan in Kashmir as well.

“We started this in downtown Srinagar, at a temple there. So, this is more or less our fourth or fifth year, and now we are organising it at three different locations.”



The initiative began with Ganesh Sthapana and Ganesh Visarjan at a temple in downtown Srinagar. According to Kaul, the celebrations have now expanded and will be held at three different locations.

The idols being sent from Pune will be used for the Ganeshotsav celebrations in Kashmir. (ANI)

