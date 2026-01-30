Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Kicks Off 45 Year Anniversary Celebrations Of The Art Of Living With Grand Somnath Jyotirlinga Maha Rudra Puja

Against the backdrop of temple bells, waves lashing at the shore and powerful and meditative Vedic chants by priests from the prestigious 12 Jyotirlinga Temples, Panch Bhoota, Amarnath and Pashupatinath Temples, the temple town came alive on Friday evening as The Art of Living inaugurated its 45th year with the grand Somnath Jyotirlinga Maha Rudra Puja in the presence of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Lakhs of devotees gathered in deep reverence, as the coastal town transformed into a powerful space for collective prayer, devotion, and spiritual awakening.

Rudrabhishekam is an ancient Vedic ceremony whee Lord Shiva is worshipped in the most benevolent form of Lord Rudra, and the worship is said to bestow the devotee with health, happiness, prosperity and wish fulfilment. The ritual’s sacred bathing of the holy Lingam with milk, ghee, honey, water, among others. and continuous chanting are believed to purify mind and environment, remove obstacles and negativity.

Gurudev brought together eminent pandits from all twelve Jyotirlinga temples, Amarnath and Pashupatinath Temples who blessed the elaborate ceremony, as sacred waters or Teertham carried ceremonially from each of these revered shrines were offered during the puja, symbolising the spiritual unity of India.

Adding further depth to the occasion, sanctified water from the Pancha Bhoota Sthalas of Tamil Nadu, representing the five elements of nature, was also offered during the special Rudra Abhishekam. The convergence of these sacred streams reflected the harmony between nature, devotion, and Vedic wisdom.

"This Maharudra Pooja will be remembered for generations — for the divine arrangement and spiritual magnitude created here by Gurudev," shared Pandit Ramanand Dubey from Kashi Vishwanath, Varanasi, "It truly feels as though all twelve Jyotirlingas are present in one place."

One of the most moving moments of the evening was the collective recitation of the revered Kolaru Pathigam, composed by Saint Thirugnana Sambandar, one of the foremost Shaivite Nayannar saints of the 7th century, by nearly two crore devotees across more than 180 countries. From temples, homes, and community centres around the world, voices of devotion rose in unison, creating a powerful global wave of prayer for peace and harmony transcending geographical boundaries.