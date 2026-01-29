Vaani Kapoor's 10*10 Workout Plan Will Sculpt Your Full Body | Watch

Vaani Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Be it her bikini scenes in War or her steamy photoshoots, she never backs down from flaunting her toned physique. However, her envious hot bod is a result of hours spent inside the gym and mindful eating. In a new video, Vaani was seen training with fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Interestingly, this 10*10 workout routine is done with body weight and no additional weights or equipment is required. Moreover, Vaani's workout targets the whole body.

Vaani Kapoor is one of the fittest actors in India | Image: Instagram

The 10*10 full body routine consists of 10 bodyweight exercises that are done for 10 reps each. One set of the workout will have 100 reps of all 10 exercises. From your legs to core and shoulders to mobility drills, these exercises are carefully curated to target the lower and upper body in one full circuit.

Advertisement

Start off with 10 free weight squats. This exercise is ideal for your legs, glutes and lower back. After squats, do 10 pushups. If you can't do normal pushups, then do them on your knees for better support. Try for full range of motion to target your pecs and front delts. Go straight into reverse lunges that will target glutes and hamstrings. Switch to diamond sit-ups that will engage your core. Then do bridges for mobility and pelvic strength. Then perform dips going into hip lifts. This will target your arms and boost pelvic strength. Perform spider-man climbs for core and arm strength. Follow up with pike alternate ankle taps for shoulder and core strength. Perform 10 burpees for cardio functioning and finish off with swan pose for lower back strengthening.

This circuit will burn your entire body and leave you drained. Remember to breathe during each rep of each exercise as this will help you complete the full circuit without running out of breath.