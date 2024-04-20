Advertisement

In Hong Kong, an upcoming art exhibition is set to explore the deep connections between humans and their pets in an unconventional way. Kingsley Ng Siu-king, a dedicated artist and animal enthusiast, is inviting pet owners to contribute to his unique project, "Listen to the Sound of the Earth Spinning." This immersive experience will be showcased in August at the Centre for Heritage, Arts, and Textile (CHAT) located at The Mills in Tsuen Wan.

Ng's work, known for its innovative and interactive elements, will feature an installation titled "Globes." This particular piece will represent a solar system constructed entirely from fur balls. To bring this vision to life, Ng is reaching out to the community for more contributions of pet fur—from cats, dogs, rabbits, and guinea pigs, emphasizing no preference for type.

Inspiration behind this unique art installation

The artist began this journey with the fur of his own pet, Whisky, a Scottish Fold known for its distinctive folded ears. Over the years, Ng has hand-shaped this fur into a perfectly formed ball, significantly larger than a baseball but smaller than a basketball. This personal project has grown from a simple household routine into a major artistic endeavour.

"Collecting the fur started with my wife. Now, fur brushing is my daily ritual," Ng shared, highlighting the intimate process behind the collection. This act of brushing, described by CHAT associate curator Eugenia Law Pik-yu as "a personal, almost sacred act," is central to the narrative Ng aims to weave through his artwork.

The exhibition aims to reflect the variety of relationships pet owners have with their animals. By incorporating different colours and textures of fur, even blending those from multiple pets, Ng and the curatorial team at CHAT hope to create a visually and emotionally resonant piece that celebrates these diverse bonds.

Pet owners interested in contributing to this artistic venture are encouraged to partake, adding their pets' stories to this touching collective narrative.