How Is Bhai Dooj Different From Raksha Bandhan? Know the Significance And Story Of Both Festivals That Celebrate Brothers

Bhai Dooj and Rakshan Bhandhan are one of the most commonly celebrated festivals in India. The days celebrate the bond and love between brothers and sisters. Both these occasions centre around the beautiful sibling relationship. However, these festivals are not exactly the same. Here's what you need to know!

Why is Bhai Dooj celebrated

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to the publication of FlowerAura, Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej, Bhai Tika or Bhai Tiha, celebrates the sacred 'love' between brother and sister. The day marks the conclusion of the five-day-long Diwali festivities. On this day, sisters pray for the well-being and long life of their brothers by performing a spiritual tilak ceremony.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Bhai Dooj is rooted in Hindu mythology and celebrates the bond between siblings. Yamuna, the sister of Yamraj (the God of Death), longed to see her brother. On the day of Dwitiya of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Yamraj visited Yamuna. She welcomed him by applying a tilak, performing aarti and offering him food. Deeply delighted by her affection, Yamraj granted her a boon that any brother who receives a tilak from his sister on this day will be blessed with long life and protection from untimely death. Since then, this day is celebrated as Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiya.

Why is Raksha Bandhan celebrated?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, celebrates the 'bond' between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi (thread) on the wrists of their brothers. This thread represents love and sublime sentiments, and is called Raksha Bandhan, which means a bond of protection.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to the ancient scriptures, there are many stories associated with the origin of Raksha Bandhan. One of the popular legends is that of Lord Krishna (the eighth incarnation of Vishnu) and his sister, Draupadi. Draupadi tore a piece of cloth from her saree to bandage Krishna's finger. Seeing this gesture, Krishna, in return, promised to protect her. This incident symbolises the bond of love, protection and trust between siblings.

Difference in Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj celebrations

The timing of both festivals is different, and hence the rituals associated with them are also unique. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Shravan, which usually falls in August. This year, Raksha Bhandhan was celebrated on August 9.

On the other hand, Bhai Dooj falls on the second day of Diwali, which usually falls in October or November. In 2025, Bhai Dooj will be observed on October 23.