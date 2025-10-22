Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred and auspicious festivals in Hinduism. The day honours the Sun God (the deity of health, prosperity, and truth) and Goddess Chhati (the divine feminine energy revered as the guardian of children, fertility and good health). This year, the festival will be observed from October 25 to October 28, featuring four days of rituals and celebrations.

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Chhath Puja is celebrated with great devotion across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Nepal.

Significance of Chhath Puja

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Chaath Puja festival honours Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhati Maiya, seeking their blessings for health, prosperity and wellness. On this day, devotees clean their home, and prepare traditional thekua, offer sugarcane and colourful offerings to the God. Thousands of observers converge at riverbanks in the early morning and evening to perform puja and rituals.

Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay khay

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

On the first of the Chaath Puja, devotees start the celebration by performing the Nahay Khay (bathing and feasting) ritual. During this day, devotees take a bath in the river or pond and then eat a simple meal. This day, people buy fruits and diyas (lamps) for the puja, and clean their households.

Date- October 25, Saturday

Chhaath Puja Day 2: Kharna

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

Devotees on the second day of the Chaath Puja fast all day and break it after sunset with an offering to the deities. Prasad is also given to Chhati Mata and shared with family and relatives.

Date-October 26, Sunday

Chhaath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

On the third day of the festival, devotees gather at ponds or rivers before sunrise and stand waist-deep in water and offer Arghya (ceremonial offering of water or other materials) to the rising sun.

Date-October 27, Monday

Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Usha Arghya

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

On the last day of the Chhath Puja, Arghya is offered to the rising sun in the morning. Usha (Goddess Chhath) is believed to be the consort of Surya Dev. The 36 hours of fasting are completed after Arghya.