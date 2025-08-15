How Is Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated In Different States Of India

Janmashtami, also known as Gokulashtami or Shri Krishna Jayanti. This year, Janmashtami will be observed on 16 August 2025. The day is marked as the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The birth of Lord Krishna is observed with diverse traditions across India. On this auspicious day, devotees observe fasts, prayers and visit temples to seek Lord Krishna’s blessings.

In India, every regional custom adds a unique flavour to the celebration, which is quite interesting to know:

Mathura and Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

According to the old scriptures, Lord Krishna spent most of his childhood in these two cities. Therefore, these places have become the focal point for the Janmasthmi celebration. Devotees throng to temples, especially the Krishna Janmasthan temple, where they participate in processions, night vigils and raslila performances (dramatic enactments of Krishna’s life).

Maharashtra

Maharashtra is known for its Dahi Handi event. Young men participate in this event by making human pyramids to break a clay pot filled with curd, suspended high in the air. This symbolises Krishna’s playful nature and his love for butter.

South India

In the southern parts of India, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, people draw kolams (rangoli or muggulu) at the entrance of homes and temples to welcome Lord Krishna, which symbolise hope and happiness. These intricate patterns are made with rice flour or colored powders to make depictions related to Lord Krishna.

West Bengal and Odisha

In the eastern part of India, states like West Bengal and Odisha celebrate Janmashtami by fasting and offering many regional sweets to Lord Krishna. On this day, devotees prepare a delicious dish known as the taler bora or sugar palm fritters.

Gujarat

