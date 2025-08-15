Janmashtami 2025: 7 Bhog Recipes To Offer Lord Krishna On His Birthday

Janmashtami 2025: Janmastami is one of the most auspicious days celebrated in the Hindu culture. It marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This year, Krishna Janmastami will be observed on August 16. Lord Krishna devotees prepare traditional foods, observe fast, pray and visit temples.

Speaking about the preparation of the bhog, some devotees create the elaborate chappan bog, consisting of 56 items. However, you can still honour the tradition with a few simple recipes.

Makhan Mishri

Representation of photo from Pinterest

This offering to Lord Krishna is made with freshly churned butter and sugar crystals. You can easily make this delicious recipe by first churning cream into butter and then rinsing it in cold water. To make it look more authentic and traditional, serve it in a small clay pot.

Panchamrit

Representation of photo from Pinterest

It is a mixture of five foods - milk, curd, honey, ghee and sugar, which is used in rituals and then served as prasad. Each of its ingredients holds meaning. If you can add tulsi leaves and holy water, it will make this dish even more special.

Kheer

Representation of photo from Pinterest

This creamy rice pudding is made with milk, sugar, cardamom and dry fruits. To add some extra flavours, simply garnish it with saffron strands.

Makhana Paag

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Makhana Paag is a crunchy, wholesome sweet often made in Mathura and Vrindavan. It is made by roasting fox nuts in ghee and then coating them with jaggery or sugar syrup until they become crispy.

Dahi Chura

Representation of photo from Pinterest

It is a humble yet special dish made from softened poha and mixed with thick curd and jaggery. Bananas or grated coconut can be added for richness.

Sabudana Kheer

Representation of photo from Pinterest

Tapioca pearls or sabudana are simmered in milk and sugar flavoured with cardamom, and garnished with nuts. It is perfect for those observing a fast during the festival.

Besan Laddu

Representation of photo from Pinterest