Hyderabad’s Record-Breaking 81-Foot Durga Idol Steals the Navratri Spotlight

An 81-foot-tall Durga idol has been attracting thousands of devotees ever since the Navratri celebrations started; however, its size is not the only thing setting it apart.

Made from grass, mud and water-based paints, the idol is designed to dissolve completely during immersion, keeping the focus on devotion without leaving behind the usual waste.

The idol is part of a Navratri celebration organised by Gulab Srinivas, founder and organiser of the event, who said the tradition began in 2001 with a five-foot idol. Now in its 27th year of celebrations, the event has grown considerably, with this year's idol measuring 81 feet, up from 72 feet last year.



Speaking to ANI, Srinivas said the celebrations draw a large number of devotees every day, with an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people visiting the site daily.

“This is our 27th year of celebrating Navratri, this time with an 81-foot idol. A huge crowd comes here daily, with a minimum of 40,000 to 50,000 devotees visiting,” he said.



The idol has been made using grass, Telangana mud, mud brought from Kolkata, and water-based paints. According to Srinivas, the materials have been chosen to ensure that the idol dissolves during immersion rather than leaving behind waste that could pollute the surroundings.



He said the immersion will take place on October 23, with water poured over the idol at the site itself. The structure will gradually melt and dry up, allowing the materials to return to the earth.

Creating an idol of this scale requires time and a sizeable team. Srinivas said 28 artists travelled from Kolkata and spent the last two months working on the structure under the leadership of artist Nagesh.

The result is a towering representation of Durga Mata, described by the organisers as Sri Virat Vishwa Janani Durga Devi. The idol draws on devotional traditions associated with Samakka, Sarakka and Puri Jagannath Swamy, giving the installation a distinct religious significance for its organisers and devotees.



While the idol's height has become a major attraction, the celebrations also hold a personal meaning for many visitors. Srinivas said devotees attach particular importance to the goddess's saree, which is given away through lucky draws held four times during the festivities.

According to him, some winners return in subsequent years to share how receiving the saree became a memorable part of their lives. The mud left behind after the immersion also carries religious significance for devotees.

“The Mother's saree has a lot of sentiment attached to it. Four times, we hold lucky draws, and during those times, lucky coupon winners get them. Every year, they come back saying how things turned out well, and that is a major sentiment. Even the mud left after the Mother's immersion carries immense sentiment,” Srinivas said.

For the organisers, the use of natural materials is central to the celebration. The initiative began with a five-foot idol in 2001 and has gradually grown in scale over the years. Last year's 72-foot idol was followed by this year's 81-foot structure, continuing the organisers' effort to combine a large public celebration with an eco-friendly approach.

Srinivas said the aim is to encourage people to consider the environmental impact of religious festivities and explore ways to reduce pollution without compromising on worship.

“So, I tell all the devotees, and everyone across India, that we make eco-friendly idols, perform worship, and our effort is to control pollution,” he said.

With thousands of devotees visiting each day, the 81-foot idol has become the centrepiece of the Navratri celebrations. Its eventual immersion is planned differently from that of conventional idols, with the structure designed to dissolve at the site itself. (ANI)

