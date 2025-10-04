In Pics | UAE's Community Development Chairman Visits BAPS Hindu Mandir In Abu Dhabi, Swami Brahmaviharidas Leads The Guided Tour

In a significant gesture reinforcing the UAE's commitment to interfaith harmony and cultural inclusivity, HE Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD), visited the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on October 2, accompanied by a delegation of senior officials.

Swami Brahmaviharidas with Chairman of the Department of Community Development, UAE at BAPS Hindu Mandir | Image: Sourced

The distinguished delegation was warmly received by Swami Brahmaviharidas, who led a guided tour of the Mandir and shared the project's overarching vision of love, peace and harmony. The visit served as a platform to discuss the UAE's long-standing values of peaceful coexistence, interfaith dialogue and sociocultural diversity, which continue to shape the nation's global image as a beacon of tolerance.

Swami Brahmaviharidas leads a tour of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi | Image: Sourced

During the visit, Swami Brahmaviharidas expressed deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, for his unwavering support and visionary leadership. He also outlined the upcoming phases of the Mandir's development and its growing role in nurturing mutual respect among diverse communities.

Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili with Swami Brahmaviharidas | Image: Sourced

HE Dr Al Khaili and his team commended the Mandir as a symbol of unity, praising its efforts in bringing together people of all backgrounds to celebrate shared human values. The DCD delegation acknowledged the Mandir's positive contribution to fostering community cohesion and promoting the UAE's ethos of tolerance and inclusivity.