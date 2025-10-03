Updated 3 October 2025 at 22:38 IST
Prenita Dutt Brings A Medley Of Paper, Canvas, Clay And Stone Artworks In Mishran
Through a medley of mediums, Mishran: A Medley Of Mediums chronicles artist Prenita Dutt's ongoing dialogue with nature and her exploration of transformation across form and material.
“Mishran: A Medley of Mediums,” meaning a harmonious blend, brings together an evocative body of Prenita Dutt’s masterful exploration of paintings, ceramics and sculptures in fiberglass, bronze and stone. Guided by her deep connection to nature, the exhibition transforms organic forms—seeds, branches, flowers, and stones—into a meditative dialogue between the ephemeral and the enduring. Each piece reflects the artist’s philosophy, transforming seeds, branches, flowers, clay, and stone into artworks that reflect memory, fragility, and resilience.
Describing the diversity of art forms on display, Prenita Dutt explained, “Nature is my constant. Whether on Paper, Canvas, Clay, or Stone, its shapes, textures, and rhythms guide my work. Each medium is a doorway to the same truth—that creation is a conversation between self and universe.” The exhibition invites viewers to reflect on memory, healing, and the universal patterns of the natural world.
What's on display?
Paintings: Ethereal Water Colours that merge like clouds, alongside intense, textured canvases that evoke the gravitas of memory and belonging.
Ceramics & Terracotta: Hand-built and wheel-thrown forms inspired by seeds, parrots, pomegranates, and semal flowers, celebrating the joy of touch and patience of earth.
Sculpture in Fiberglass, Bronze & Stone: Organic forms brought into permanence, where the chisel and hammer reveal what lies hidden within stone.
Through this medley of mediums, “Mishran: A Medley Of Mediums ”chronicles the artist’s ongoing dialogue with nature and her exploration of transformation across form and material.
The exhibition reflects a passage from the ephemeral to the enduring—capturing fleeting thoughts in the lightness of watercolor and grounding them in the tactile permanence of clay and stone.
Exhibition Details
Title: Mishran: A Medley of Mediums
Artist: Prenita Dutt
Venue: Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi
Dates: October 1–5, 2025
She is deeply inspired by her encounters with the natural world, her art reflects an immersive exploration of memory, healing, and the universality of forms found in nature.
