Prenita Dutt Brings A Medley Of Paper, Canvas, Clay And Stone Artworks In Mishran

Prenita Dutt's artworks will be at display at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi from Oct 1-5 | Image: Sourced

“Mishran: A Medley of Mediums,” meaning a harmonious blend, brings together an evocative body of Prenita Dutt’s masterful exploration of paintings, ceramics and sculptures in fiberglass, bronze and stone. Guided by her deep connection to nature, the exhibition transforms organic forms—seeds, branches, flowers, and stones—into a meditative dialogue between the ephemeral and the enduring. Each piece reflects the artist’s philosophy, transforming seeds, branches, flowers, clay, and stone into artworks that reflect memory, fragility, and resilience.

Describing the diversity of art forms on display, Prenita Dutt explained, “Nature is my constant. Whether on Paper, Canvas, Clay, or Stone, its shapes, textures, and rhythms guide my work. Each medium is a doorway to the same truth—that creation is a conversation between self and universe.” The exhibition invites viewers to reflect on memory, healing, and the universal patterns of the natural world.

An artwork by Prenita Dutt | Iamge: Sourced

What's on display?

Paintings: Ethereal Water Colours that merge like clouds, alongside intense, textured canvases that evoke the gravitas of memory and belonging.



Ceramics & Terracotta: Hand-built and wheel-thrown forms inspired by seeds, parrots, pomegranates, and semal flowers, celebrating the joy of touch and patience of earth.



Sculpture in Fiberglass, Bronze & Stone: Organic forms brought into permanence, where the chisel and hammer reveal what lies hidden within stone.



Through this medley of mediums, “Mishran: A Medley Of Mediums ”chronicles the artist’s ongoing dialogue with nature and her exploration of transformation across form and material.

The exhibition reflects a passage from the ephemeral to the enduring—capturing fleeting thoughts in the lightness of watercolor and grounding them in the tactile permanence of clay and stone.

Exhibition Details

Title: Mishran: A Medley of Mediums

Artist: Prenita Dutt

Venue: Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

Dates: October 1–5, 2025