Independence Day 2025: Uncovering the Untold Story of India’s First Post-Independence Stamp Symbolising Freedom

As Independence Day approaches, the nation is going to celebrate the day with fervour, patriotism, and excitement. It is to look at the bright future that lies ahead as well as celebrate the glorious past that made this moment possible.

The history of our great nation is full of unique and untold stories, including the one about the first Indian stamp after winning independence on August 15, 1947.

First Post-Independence Stamp | Source: X

Here’s the unique untold story that you should know about India’s first postage stamp

On August 15, 1947, India got its freedom, and the celebration was not limited to just hoisting the tricolour or making historic speeches. The nation also marked its sovereignty in a quiet yet powerful way. It issued its first postage stamp on November 21, 1947, just three months after freedom. This stamp was a declaration to the entire world that India was free, united and ready to chart its own destiny.

From its design to its symbolism, every detail tells a tale of national pride and vision. The story of this stamp is quite fascinating.

What does the stamp feature?

The stamp featured the iconic Indian flag fluttering proudly. It had the words, “Jai Hind”, a patriotic slogan which translates to “Victory to India” or “Long live India”, which became the heartbeat of the Independence movement. The first stamp was valued at 3 ½ annas. It was printed at the Nasik Security Press, which had been instrumental in producing India’s stamps during the British era.

What was the story behind the design?

It was designed by the renowned artist Nandalal Bose, one of the leading figures of the Bengal School of Art. The stamp carried a deep symbolic meaning. At its centre fluttered the Indian flag proudly. Beneath it, the words “Jai Hind” were inscribed in bold Devanagari script (writing system of Indian origin which is used to write Sanskrit, Hindi, Marathi and other languages), a powerful slogan that had echoed across the country.

READ MORE: Independence Day 2025: Patriotic Quotes By Great Freedom Fighters of India to Share As Wishes and Messages On August 15