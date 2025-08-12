Independence Day 2025: Patriotic Quotes By Great Freedom Fighters of India to Share As Wishes and Messages On August 15

Independence Day 2025: India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15 every year. The day marks the country’s freedom from the 200-year British rule in 1947. The day honours the valour and grit of our courageous freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for our beloved motherland.

Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, and many others are still honoured for their contributions towards Indian Independence. These great visionaries inspired the countrymen with their quotes that still evoke patriotism, pride and reverence for our nation.

Here are the top 10 quotes by Indian freedom fighters who still inspire:

1) Mahatma Gandhi

“The true strength of a nation lies in the hearts of its people. Let’s build an India rooted in truth and non-violence.”

2) Sarojini Naidu

“A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspires the mothers of the race!"

3) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

“Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country, but with certain duties."

4) Subhas Chandra Bose

“Give me your blood, and I shall give you freedom—let this be our resolve to honour India’s undying spirit.”

5) Bhagat Singh

“The sword of revolution is sharpened by ideas, not bombs. Let our thoughts ignite a new era of progress for India.”

6) Jawaharlal Nehru

“At the stroke of midnight, India awoke to life and freedom. Let us pledge to build a nation worthy of our heroes’ dreams.”

7) Chandra Shekhar Azad

“If your blood does not rage for the motherland, it is water in your veins. Let’s serve India with fearless devotion.”

8) Lala Lajpat Rai

“The shots that struck me were nails in the coffin of oppression. May India’s freedom inspire us to stand tall.”

9) BR Ambedkar

“The Constitution is the soul of our nation, guiding us toward justice. Let’s uphold its spirit for a stronger India.”

