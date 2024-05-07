Advertisement

If Alia Bhatt wearing a Sabyasachi saree at the Met Gala red carpet was not enough Indian representation, we also got ace designer Rahul Mishra to design his first Met look yet, with Isha Ambani as his muse. Let us look at how Indian celebrities, designers and muses rocked the tMet Gala red carpet.

Alia Bhatt’s saree

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet in a pastel net saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukerji. The saree carried an intricate floral design, paying homage to the theme of the Garden Of Time. She accessorised the look with golden accessories including maang tika, tiaras and statement bracelets. With thousands of hours and hundreds of artisans working on the hand-embroidered saree, it was truly a sight to behold.

Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi | Image: Instagram

Isha Ambani’s tribute

Rahul Mishra made a saree gown for Isha Ambani which took more than 10,000 hours to make. Anaita Shroff, her stylist, wrote, “Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka.”

The stylist also added, “The magnificent look was intricately hand-embroidered at Rahul Mishra’s ateliers across several Indian villages, supporting hundreds of local craftspeople and weavers.” Her accessories also used the ancient Indian art forms of Nakashi and Miniature Painting. The exquisite Jade clutch bag features an Indian Miniature Painting created by Jaipur artisan Hari Narain Marotia, a traditional art form that has been practiced in India for centuries, featuring India’s national bird, the Mayura.

Isha Ambani | Image: Instagram

Mindy Kaling in Gaurav Gaupta

Actress and producer Mindy Kaling wore a beautiful gown by ace Indian designer Gaurav Gulta. Known for his abstract silhouettes, the gown was an ode to Mindy’s Indian roots. Indian socialite Natasha Poonawalla, a regular attendee, walked the red carpet again, strengthening the Indian representation. Similarly, Bridgerton’s Kate Sharma aka Simone Ashley attended the event in a glittery Prabal Gurung gown.