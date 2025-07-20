Indie Singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya & Future Retro Society Mesmerises Delhi With Retro-Charged Flair

The band Future Retro Society led by Indie star Sanjeeta Bhattacharya enchanted Delhites with a taste for music from the golden eras of jazz, rock 'n' roll, disco and soul music.

When the band took centre stage at one of the most iconic jazz venues in town - The Piano Man- giggles, frestyle moves, and the inner child of music afficiandos made the enitre evening seem larger than life.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who's a household name in the country's burgeoning Indie-pop scene, transitioned seamlessly from singing popular numbers like 'Jawani Jaaneman' by Asha Bhonsle in her velvety voice to Shakira's iconic song ‘Whenever, Wherever’, leaving the audiuence enthralled and mesmerised at the vocalist's melodious bandwith.

On stage with Bhattacharya was her 'Jawan' film co-star and vocalist Aaliyah Qureishi, who was quick to switch gears as she serenaded her fans with evergreen numbers like 'La Vien Rose', and commercially hit songs like 'Levitating'. Quite visibily her voice kept drawing the audience towards the stage to cheer and sing along in close proximity.

However, the best meal served throughout the night was when the energy echoed in every verse, beat and step of Future Retro Society as they performed hits like 'It's Time To Disco', and 'Everybody' by Backstreet Boys. The other fascinating highlight were last song requests, which were repated and accpeted in equal measure several times over- first from the audience, folowing suit was the host.

On the sidelines of this musical affair, sharing the band's approach to music, guitarist Aman Sagar said, "We are attempting to be place Future Retro Society as a band that's essentially a DJ. The influence of what we've grown up like listening to hits from 70's and 80's era does show in what we play, so it ends up being a mis-match of everything."

Adding onto it, Aaliyah Qureishi said, "Like the name of this band suggest, we want to play retro music with our futuristic twist to it."

On the other hand taking about how her love for music began in the first place, Bhattacharya said, "There use to be these cross-country road trips that my father and i use to take. So, we ended up buying casettes of local artists and listening them.

On the same note, Sagar said, it was songs like Hell Freezes Over, and Hit Me Baby One More Time that piqued his interest in music, while for Qureishi singing trumphed speaking as a child.