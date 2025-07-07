'My Mind Was Blown,' Say Hina Khan And Vikrant Massey After Watching Sita Charitam At Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center

Updated 7 July 2025 at 16:36 IST
On Sunday, a play titled Sita Charitam took place at the Grand Theater at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center which was attended by the notable actors of Bollywood, including Viraknt Massey, Hina Khan, Dilip Tahil and legendary singer Anuradha Paudwal. The play was based on Ramayana, but through the eyes of Sita, featuring 513 artists and over 30 traditional and contemporary art forms. The show was directed by choreographer and dancer Srividya Varchaswi.
After watching the show, Vikrant was left mesmerised and said, "It was phenomenal." The actor was glad to witness the mystical world of Ramayana and was in awe of Srividya Varchaswi, who not only directed the play but also essayed the titular role of Sita. "Srividya Ji has done a great job as an actor, director as someone who has conceptualised this show," he said.
Hina Khan echoed similar sentiments and said that her mind was blown. "I got goosebumps throughout the performances. Srividya looked like Sita personified. The way kids lip-synced perfectly was worth witnessing," she expressed her happiness on watching the play.
Among 513 artists, 50 were the children from Art of Living Free School in Dharavi, who performed with confidence on the stage. "For many in the audience, it was deeply moving to see children from underserved backgrounds breathe life into a story as eternal as this one."
Singer Anuradha Paudwal praised the efforts of the children and said, "It was an amazing experience for us. Lot of effort has gone into putting together this. I was glad to see so many children be part of the production. It is one important way to spread our culture, to get them interested in religion. The entire experience was very beautiful, very well put together."
The script of the play was drawn from over 20 versions of the Ramayana and imbued in the wisdom of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. To portray the many facets of Sita’s life, right from love, grace and sacrifice to wisdom and surrender, they seamlessly blended classical dance, folk forms, puppetry, and original music with a pinch of digital innovation.
Published 7 July 2025 at 16:36 IST