'My Mind Was Blown,' Say Hina Khan And Vikrant Massey After Watching Sita Charitam At Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center

On Sunday, a play titled Sita Charitam took place at the Grand Theater at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center which was attended by the notable actors of Bollywood, including Viraknt Massey, Hina Khan, Dilip Tahil and legendary singer Anuradha Paudwal. The play was based on Ramayana, but through the eyes of Sita, featuring 513 artists and over 30 traditional and contemporary art forms. The show was directed by choreographer and dancer Srividya Varchaswi.

(A still from Sita Charitam play.)

After watching the show, Vikrant was left mesmerised and said, "It was phenomenal." The actor was glad to witness the mystical world of Ramayana and was in awe of Srividya Varchaswi, who not only directed the play but also essayed the titular role of Sita. "Srividya Ji has done a great job as an actor, director as someone who has conceptualised this show," he said.

Hina Khan echoed similar sentiments and said that her mind was blown. "I got goosebumps throughout the performances. Srividya looked like Sita personified. The way kids lip-synced perfectly was worth witnessing," she expressed her happiness on watching the play.

(A still from Sita Charitam play.)

Sita Charitam featured 50 children from the Art of Living Free School

Among 513 artists, 50 were the children from Art of Living Free School in Dharavi, who performed with confidence on the stage. "For many in the audience, it was deeply moving to see children from underserved backgrounds breathe life into a story as eternal as this one."

(A still from Sita Charitam play.)

Singer Anuradha Paudwal praised the efforts of the children and said, "It was an amazing experience for us. Lot of effort has gone into putting together this. I was glad to see so many children be part of the production. It is one important way to spread our culture, to get them interested in religion. The entire experience was very beautiful, very well put together."

(A still from Sita Charitam play.)