Is Jalebi Breakfast Or Evening Snack? Know About The Origin Of This Dessert

Jalebi is the most famous and delicious delight that is eaten during the festive seasons across India. It's sweet, syrupy and crispy, with a juicy texture that gives a chef's kiss. It’s a representation of a cultural heritage passed down through generations. It also features regional variations, such as the aloo jalebi in Mathura or the Gujarati version served with Fafda, which makes it a beloved and versatile treat across India.

Let's delve deep into this sweet's history to find out whether it is a snack or just a dessert:

Origin of Jalebi: Story

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

According to the publication of HomeGrown, Jalebi is said to have originated in the Middle East. Most food historians say its roots go way back to the Middle East, where it showed up as 'Zalabiya'. It was introduced to India between the 13th and 15th centuries, which was brought by Persian traders and travellers.

An ancient Persian cookbook, 'Kitab al-Tabeekh, ' by Muhammad bin Hasan al-Baghdadi, mentions the recipe of the dish. He described it as the sweet traditionally distributed among the masses during Ramadan and other festivities. The dish also finds mention in a 10th-century Arabic cookbook by Ibn Sayyar al-Warraq.

Over time, it has become India's most cherished dessert, symbolising joy, festivity and nostalgia.

How is it consumed in India?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest

In North Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Jalebi is not just a sweet treat; it has become a breakfast essential, often served with curd or milk to balance the sweetness.

Meanwhile, if we head to the southern part of India, Jalebi is mostly served in the evenings, either with a cup of tea or as a casual indulgence. In other places, it is more likely to be listed as a dessert in a restaurant, plated elegantly with rabri or served warm post-meal.

How to make jalebi?

Representation of photo | Source: Pinterest