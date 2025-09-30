Banana Pakora Recipe: A Crispy and Flavorful Snack Beyond Onion and Potato Fritters

Pakora, also known as pakoda, baji, or bajo, is a popular snack in India that is mostly consumed with a cup of tea. This snack is made of vegetables like eggplant, potato, and cauliflower, which are coated in gram or chickpea flour batter containing some spices and are then deep-fried.

Banana pakora | Source: Pinterest

However, with the same batter, you can prepare any of the pakora, such as the Banana pakora. It is an easy-to-make, spiced and crisp Indian fritter that is vegan, keto, addictive and super delicious.

What are the benefits of eating a banana?

Bananas | Source: Pinterest

According to Healthline, Bananas provide instant energy, improve digestion due to fibre, support heart health with potassium and fibre, boost mood with vitamin B6 and contribute antioxidants.

Here's how to make Banana Pakora step-by-step:

Banana Pakora | Source: Pinterest

Ingredients: 1 cup of Besan and Chickpea flour, 1 teaspoon Red chile powder, 1/4 teaspoon Hing (Asafoetida), 1 teaspoon Cumin seeds, 1 teaspoon garlic powder (optional), salt to taste, 2 raw bananas, 1/2 cup water, Oil.

Step 1: Firstly, peel the banana and slice it into 3 or 4 pieces.

Step 2: In a bowl, add chickpea flour, hing, red chile powder, cumin seeds, garlic powder and salt to taste and mix.

Step 3: Now, add the water to the mixture and keep whisking to form a lump-free batter.

Step 4: Dip the banana slices into the mixture and coat completely with batter.

Step 5: Next, heat the oil in a pan on a low flame for frying.

Step 6: Once the oil is hot, dip each banana slice in the batter and drop it in the hot oil.

Step 7: Fry till they are crispy and golden brown.

Step 8: Transfer it to a paper towel to absorb any oil.

Step 9: Banana fritters or pakora are now ready to serve.

READ MORE: Delicious Sattvik Snack Recipes For Navratri 2025