Maharana Pratap Jayanti, also known as Maharana Pratap Singh Jayanti, is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap, the valiant Rajput warrior and king of Mewar. This auspicious occasion holds great significance for people across India, especially in the state of Rajasthan, where Maharana Pratap's legacy is deeply revered. Let's take a look at the date, history, significance, and wishes associated with Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

Date

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed on the third day of the Jyeshtha month (May-June) of the Hindu lunar calendar, which typically falls in late May or early June. According to Hindu calendar, it will fall on 19th May this year, while according to the Gregorian calendar, its celebrated on 9th May every year.

History

Maharana Pratap, born on May 9, 1540, in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan, was the 13th king of Mewar and a beacon of courage, valour, and resilience. He ascended to the throne of Mewar in 1572 after the demise of his father, Maharana Udai Singh II. Throughout his reign, Maharana Pratap fiercely resisted Mughal dominance and steadfastly defended the honour and sovereignty of his kingdom.

Maharana Pratap's statue | Image: Unsplash

One of the most significant battles fought by Maharana Pratap was the Battle of Haldighati in 1576, where he confronted the mighty Mughal emperor Akbar's forces led by his trusted general, Man Singh. Despite facing overwhelming odds, Maharana Pratap displayed unmatched bravery and leadership, inspiring his soldiers to fight valiantly for their motherland. Though the battle ended in a tactical retreat for Maharana Pratap, his unwavering determination and indomitable spirit earned him legendary status among Rajputs and Indians alike.

Significance

Maharana Pratap Jayanti is observed to commemorate the life, sacrifices, and legacy of Maharana Pratap, who epitomised the ideals of courage, honour, and selflessness. His valiant struggle against the Mughal rule symbolises the spirit of resistance, resilience, and patriotism. Maharana Pratap's unwavering commitment to his people and his refusal to bow down to tyranny continue to inspire generations of Indians to stand up for justice and freedom.

Wishes

On Maharana Pratap Jayanti, people honour the memory of this great warrior king by paying homage at his statues, visiting historical sites associated with him, and organising cultural events and processions. Here are some heartfelt wishes to commemorate Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

1. "On the auspicious occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, let us remember the valour and sacrifice of the legendary Rajput warrior who fought fearlessly for the honour and dignity of Mewar. Jai Maharana Pratap!"



2. "Wishing everyone a blessed Maharana Pratap Jayanti! May we draw inspiration from the courage and resilience of Maharana Pratap to face life's challenges with strength and determination."



3. "As we celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti, let us honour the indomitable spirit and sacrifice of this great warrior king who stood tall against injustice and oppression. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shree Krishna, Jai Mewar!"

4. “On this Maharana Pratap Jayanti, may the valour and ideals of Maharana Pratap continue to inspire us to uphold the principles of righteousness, bravery, and selflessness in our lives. Jai Hind!”