×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Michelangelo Caravaggi's Most Celebrated Artworks: The Calling of Saint Matthew To Medusa

Immerse yourself in the life-like marvels by Italian artist Michelangelo, who captured the moment when Jesus Christ summoned Matthew to be his disciple.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio
Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, an iconic Italian painter of the late 16th and early 17th centuries, revolutionised the art world with his ability to breathe life into his paintings through his mastery in employing chiaroscuro, the technique of using light and shadow, which imparted his works with hightened intensity, drama, and realism. Caravaggio’s canvases, depicting religious and mythological narratives, continue to resonate with audiences, inviting them into the vividly emotional and tangible realms he created. Despite a perilous personal life, Caravaggio’s legacy extends through his artistic innovations and at times emotionally charged compositions. Highlighted below are some of his iconic works that stand testament to his genius.

The Calling of Saint Matthew

In this defining work, Caravaggio captures the transformative moment when Jesus Christ summons Matthew to discipleship. The painting is renowned for its divine illumination, spotlighting the scene and highlighting Matthew’s initial hesitance and moment of spiritual awakening. The interplay of light and darkness symbolises the impending change in Matthew’s path, drawing viewers into the biblical tale.

Image credit: Pexels 
Image credit: Pexels 

Judith Beheading Holofernes

This depiction of Judith slaying the Assyrian general Holofernes is a reminder of Caravaggio’s ability to blend beauty with brutality. The painting’s raw realism and depiction of violence evoke a spectrum of emotions, while the dramatic chiaroscuro intensifies the scene’s tension.

The Young Sick Bacchus

Believed to be one of Caravaggio’s early self-portraits, The Young Sick Bacchus exudes a sense of vulnerability and tenderness. The painting’s portrayal of a frail Bacchus, coupled with the artist’s use of light on his pallid skin, fosters a connection with the viewer, invoking sympathy for the ailing deity.

Image credit: Pexels
Image credit: Pexels

Medusa

Caravaggio’s rendition of the mythological Medusa is both fascinating and unsettling. The painting captures Medusa’s agony and the grotesque beauty of her snake-entwined head with remarkable realism, enhanced by strategic lighting, instilling a mix of fear and intrigue.

David with the Head of Goliath

This compelling artwork illustrates the biblical hero David, post his victory over Goliath, conveying a narrative of triumph and introspection. David’s subdued expression and the detailed realism of the scene underscore Caravaggio’s adeptness at portraying human emotion and the complexities of victory.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

a few seconds ago
Alaya F

Alaya F Dons Casuals

a minute ago
Neha Dhupia

Neha In Golden Outfit

2 minutes ago
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa, Ali At Airport

3 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

3 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Yellow Suit

4 minutes ago
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.

Chennai Building Collapse

4 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

4 minutes ago
Wildlife Species With The Best Camouflaging Abilities

Animals That Camouflage

5 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

5 minutes ago
Beans

Green Beans In India

7 minutes ago
As of March 28, at least 143 people have died as a result of the concert hall attack in Moscow.

Moscow Concert Attack

8 minutes ago
Man Detained With Liquor Bottle Outside Court When Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal

8 minutes ago
Experience The Magic Of These Kashmiri Lakes

Lakes In Kashmir

9 minutes ago
Penn Badgley

Penn On Parenthood

12 minutes ago
Nuts

Memory Boosting Foods

13 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

14 minutes ago
Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni

Ashwin on IPL

16 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News11 hours ago

  2. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World13 hours ago

  4. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo