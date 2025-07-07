Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pairs ₹235,000 Rust Drapes With Corset Blouse As She Takes Over The US With Desi Fusion | Image: X

Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes headlines every time she posts something on Instagram. The South Indian superstar recently flew to the United States to attend an event in Detroit, Michigan. She was there for the 2025 edition of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). The Citadel: Honey Bunny star raising heat with a touch of desi glamour to the international boundaries, wearing an outfit designed by her close friend Kresha Bajaj.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles in a red saree worth more than 2 lakh

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a few photos of herself wearing an Aubernelle saree by Kresha Bajaj’s label, reportedly priced at ₹2,35,000. Kanwal Batool did her hair and makeup. The actress is giving major fashion goals.

The burnt red chiffon saree features sparkling gemstone tassels along the borders. Samantha styled it with side-draped pleats, layered tiers at the front, and a floor-length pallu cascading from her shoulder.

She paired the saree with a red corset blouse, which had a plunging sweetheart neckline, broad straps, front button details, a structured bodice, and a fitted silhouette that flattered her figure. Delicate silver and black beadwork in floral patterns added a graceful, feminine touch.

She completed the look with a gold tennis bracelet, bold gold earrings, and strappy high heels. The pictures are now going viral.

A few days back, Kushi actress posted photos of herself in a stunning gown by the same designer.