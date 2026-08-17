Nag Panchami 2026: Kashi Vishwanath Dham Decked Up In Flowers And Lights | Photos

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi has been elaborately decorated with vibrant floral arrangements and festive lighting for Nag Panchami and the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

The temple premises feature garlands of marigolds and roses draped across ceilings, pillars and entrances, highlighting the shrine's architecture.



The spires, domes and sacred symbols, including the trishuls, have also been illuminated as part of the celebrations.



The observances bring together Nag Panchami and the traditionally auspicious Monday dedicated to Lord Shiva during Shravan.



The temple complex has been prepared to accommodate the surge of pilgrims visiting the prominent Jyotirlinga to offer prayers.



Nighttime views of the temple show its illuminated golden spires and domes against the dark sky, with light rain adding to the monsoon-season setting.

The decorations shared by the temple authorities underscore the special observances during the period, when devotees traditionally offer prayers to Lord Shiva and honour serpent deities associated with Nag Panchami. (ANI)

