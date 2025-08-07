Republic World
Updated 7 August 2025 at 19:09 IST

National Handloom Day 2025: Beyond Banarasi And Kanjeevaram, 5 Lesser Known Weaves Of India Deserve You Need To Know About

Discover 5 exquisite and lesser-known Indian handloom crafts like Kani, Bhujodi, Phanek, Khandua, and Koorainadu that reflect centuries of tradition, artistry, and cultural heritage. Explore sustainable, intricately woven handloom products that showcase India’s rich craftsmanship legacy. Read more.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Indian Handloom
Indian Handloom

With traditions and techniques that go back thousands of years, there is hardly any place in the world that can compete with India when it comes to handloom. For centuries, India has been the hub of artisans who have carried on traditions that breathe life into the simplest of fabrics. While some such as Banarasi, Ikkat, or Paithani are celebrated globally, and deservedly so, there are few lesser known gems that remain hidden. Woven with love, steeped in lores, and preserved with fierce passion, here are 5 handloom products of India that need to be in the limelight.

Kani

Originating in the Kanihama area of Kashmir, this stunning art is practiced on pashmina and is so intricate that artisans are only able to complete only a few centimetres per day.

Bhujodi

This over 500-years-old sustainable weaving tradition gets its name from the Bhujodi village in Gujarat. Found mostly on shawls and carpets, the clean lines and double-weft technique makes it unique.

Phanek

Phanek is a sarong-like traditional garment worn by Meitei women of Manipur and features stunning weaved patterns and designs reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Khandua

This unique ikkat-style is usually featured on saree and is of great cultural and spiritual significance in the state of Odisha where it has been practiced by artisans for over 800 years.

Koorainadu

The colorful, checked sarees are produced by a special community of weavers called the Saliyan weavers who believe themselves to be the descendants of Saliya Maha Rishi. The vibrant sarees are still worn with love by Tamil women during wedding festivities.
 

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 7 August 2025 at 19:09 IST