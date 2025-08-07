National Handloom Day 2025: Beyond Banarasi And Kanjeevaram, 5 Lesser Known Weaves Of India Deserve You Need To Know About

With traditions and techniques that go back thousands of years, there is hardly any place in the world that can compete with India when it comes to handloom. For centuries, India has been the hub of artisans who have carried on traditions that breathe life into the simplest of fabrics. While some such as Banarasi, Ikkat, or Paithani are celebrated globally, and deservedly so, there are few lesser known gems that remain hidden. Woven with love, steeped in lores, and preserved with fierce passion, here are 5 handloom products of India that need to be in the limelight.



Kani

Source: Encyclopedia of Crafts in Asia Pacific Region (APR)



Originating in the Kanihama area of Kashmir, this stunning art is practiced on pashmina and is so intricate that artisans are only able to complete only a few centimetres per day.

Bhujodi

Source: Ciceroni



This over 500-years-old sustainable weaving tradition gets its name from the Bhujodi village in Gujarat. Found mostly on shawls and carpets, the clean lines and double-weft technique makes it unique.

Phanek

Source: Instagram

Phanek is a sarong-like traditional garment worn by Meitei women of Manipur and features stunning weaved patterns and designs reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Khandua

Source: Utkalika Odisha



This unique ikkat-style is usually featured on saree and is of great cultural and spiritual significance in the state of Odisha where it has been practiced by artisans for over 800 years.

Koorainadu

Source: gaatha.org