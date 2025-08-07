Lion’s Gate Portal 2025: What This Cosmic Alignment Means, Exact Date, Time And How To Manifest

The Lions Gate Portal 2025: As the annual cosmic alignment reaches its peak on August 8, spiritual seekers around the world believe it marks one of the most powerful moments of the year for manifestation and energetic alignment. This celestial event is allegedly triggered by the alignment of the Sun in Leo, the star Sirius, and Orion’s Belt. Let’s know more about it.

What is The Lions Gate Portal?

According to Parade, the Lion’s Gate Portal is a yearly event that takes place during Leo season, when the Earth, Sirius, and Orion align in the Leo zodiac. This alignment activates the portal, reaching its peak on August 8, 2025. Leo season highlights themes of self-expression and authenticity. It encourages you to embrace the bold and powerful traits of the King of the Jungle and fully step into your strength. It’s a time to honour your past selves and recognise how every setback and heartbreak has shaped the person you are now.

What is the best time to manifest during the Lion’s Gate Portal?

Astrologers and energy healers agree that the best time to manifest during the Lion's Gate Portal is on 8 August between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM (local time). This 12-hour period, set right in the middle of Leo season, holds powerful symbolic energy. The number 8, which appears repeatedly in the date and in numerology, represents infinity, balance, abundance, and karmic strength.

How to manifest during the Lion's Gate Portal 2025: align with the universe on 8/8