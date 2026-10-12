Navaratri 2026: Golu Dolls Bring Festive Charm To South Indian Homes

India is immersed in the festive spirit of Navaratri, with people across the country celebrating the festival in their own unique ways, rooted in regional traditions and customs. In South India, particularly, devotees adorn their homes and temples with beautifully arranged Golu dolls, a cherished tradition also known as Bommai Golu, Bommala Koluvu, or Bombe Habba in different regions.

Golu dolls are traditional figurines displayed on tiered steps during Navaratri in states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh

Check how beautifully Golu dolls of Goddess Saraswati and other deities are adorned as part of the festive rituals, adding to the divine charm of Navaratri celebrations.











Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga.

Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom.

Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere. (ANI)

