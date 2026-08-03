Odisha's Cultural Treasure: Puri Ratha Yatra Aims For UNESCO Intangible Heritage Tag

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has formally written to Union Minister for Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, requesting the Central Government's personal intervention to forward the nomination of Puri's iconic Ratha Yatra to UNESCO for inscription on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In his official communication, CM Majhi highlighted the proposal submitted by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, emphasizing that all supporting materials in the prescribed formats have already been prepared and submitted for consideration, as per the press release.

In his letter, he wrote, "I would like to draw your kind attention to the proposal submitted by the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri seeking the nomination of the Ratha Yatra of Shree Jagannatha, Puri for inscription on UNESCO's List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Ratha Yatra is far more than a religious event; it represents a timeless civilisational tradition embodying India's rich cultural diversity, inclusivity, spirituality, craftsmanship, music, dance, and community participation.

He added, "The Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannatha is not merely a religious festival but a timeless civilisational tradition that embodies India's rich cultural diversity, inclusivity, spirituality, craftsmanship, music, dance and community participation. Celebrated for centuries, it attracts millions of devotees and visitors from across the globe and stands as one of the most enduring symbols of India's living heritage. Its inscription on UNESCO's List would further strengthen global recognition of India's rich intangible cultural traditions while contributing significantly to their preservation and promotion for future generations."

Terming the annual chariot festival as one of the most enduring symbols of India's living heritage, CM Majhi stated that UNESCO recognition would significantly strengthen global recognition of India's intangible traditions while aiding in their preservation for future generations.

"Considering the outstanding cultural significance of the festival and its universal message of harmony and human values, I request your personal intervention to kindly facilitate the examination of the proposal and to extend necessary support of the Ministry of Culture for taking the nomination forward with UNESCO at the earliest," he noted in the letter.



Requesting the Union Minister's personal intervention, the Chief Minister urged the Ministry of Culture to expedite the examination of the proposal and push the nomination forward with UNESCO on priority, as per the press release.

"The Government of Odisha and the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration shall be pleased to provide any further information or assistance that may be required by the Ministry during the process. I shall be grateful for your kind intervention and support in taking this proposal forward on priority," CM Majhi wrote in the letter.

The Government of Odisha and the SJTA have assured full cooperation and additional assistance to the Ministry during the evaluation process. (ANI)

