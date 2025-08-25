Onam 2025: Why Do People Celebrate The Grand Annual Harvest Festival In Kerala?

Onam is the most auspicious festival celebrated mostly in the region of Kerala. The day marks the annual homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali to his people. It is also a harvest festival, giving thanks for a bountiful harvest. Devotees on this occasion decorate homes with floral carpets called Pookalam, enjoy a grand vegetarian feast called Onasadya, watch thrilling Vallam Kali (snake boat races), and participate in various folk dances and traditional games.

It is important to understand the history of Onam for its core values of unity, equality, and prosperity, which are symbolised by King Mahabali. The history helps us to explain the festival's origins as a harvest celebration and the story of Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar.

The story behind the Mahabali and Lord Vishnu's Avatar

Mahabali Representation | Source: Pinterest

According to the old scriptures and Hindu mythologies, Kerala was once ruled by the demon King Mahabali. Even if he was a demon, he was not the demonic type. In fact, he was the exact opposite—a fair and compassionate ruler who stood for equality and truth. He was a keen devotee of Lord Vishnu, the preserver and one of the principal deities of Hinduism.

Under Mahabali's reign, there was no crime, classism, poverty, or other ailments. Hence, all the people enjoyed a life of prosperity and equality at the time. Due to the quality of his rule, he soon amassed the power of three worlds (heaven, earth, and underworld).

Lord Vishnu Representation | Source: Pinterst

Seeing Mahabali's fame, the gods became jealous and fearful of him, so they marched to Lord Vishnu and begged to have something done to lessen his power. Vishnu was not comfortable going to war with Mahabali, as he was aware that he was his devotee. However, he decided to handle him more tactfully with a test of faith.

Vaman avatar Reprentation | Source: Pinterest

Lord Vishnu took the form of an avatar, a Brahmin dwarf named Vamana, and visited Mahabali, who was celebrating his many victories with the Ashvamedha yagna, a horse sacrifice common amongst ancient great kings. Upon seeing him, Mahabali asked if he desired anything from him. In response, he said that all he needed was three steps of land.

Mahabali agreeing to Vamana request | Source: Pinterest

His wise and observant guru, Shukra, who saw through Vishnu and the ploy of the gods, warned him. Despite the warning, the king, Glady, agreed to the Vamana request from an act of generosity. Upon the king's agreement, Vamana grew to gigantic proportions. With his first step, he encompassed the entire heaven, and with his second step, the whole earth. Revealing himself as being Vishnu all along, Vamana asked Mahabali where he was to place his third and final step. Mahabali, with the act of humility and honour, let Vamana cover his third step on his head, getting pushed down to the Underworld in the process.

Lord Vishnu Representation | Source: Pinterest

However, Vishnu was impressed by the king's devotion and nature; he allowed him to come back and visit his people once every year. Since then, the day would come to be known and celebrated as Onam.

Representation of Image | Source: Pinterest