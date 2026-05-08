Ooty Summer Festival 2026: Date, Time, Ticket Prices And Everything You Need To Know

The Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu has been experiencing a strong surge in summer tourism in 2026, the key reason being the ongoing summer festival of Ooty. The annual show takes place at the Government Botanical Garden in Ooty. The Summer Festival was launched and supported by the Tamil Nadu tourism department and the Department of Horticulture over a century ago. It is designed to promote and highlight the region’s biodiversity with events such as the popular flower, spice, and fruit shows.

Ooty Summer festival date

One of the biggest highlights of this event is that it's India’s oldest flower exhibition. This 121-year-old occasion has been a major attraction since the late 19th century and continues to be the main tourism factor for Ooty. The festival began on May 4 and will continue until May 27, 2026. From dance performances to music events, the festival features significant presentations in the middle of the celebration, featuring everything that represents the way of life and culture of Ooty.

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Major attractions of the summer festival

Festival timings are from 9 am to 7 pm, and the entry ticket prices range from approximately ₹15 to ₹30. Visitors might have to bear some additional costs inside the festival. The Ooty Summer Festival isn't just one event; it's a whole season of shows spread across the Nilgiris.

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Flower show



The flower show remains the highlight of the festival, attracting thousands of visitors each year. The exhibition showcases colourful floral arrangements, decorative displays, and flower sculptures made from a wide variety of blooms.

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Rose show



Hundreds of rose varieties are in full bloom in one of Ooty's best gardens. This is a stop one shouldn't miss if travelling with family. It continues to remain one of the biggest tourist attractions in Nilgiri.

Spice show



This show gives a closer look at the spice culture that has helped shape the Nilgiri region for centuries. The exhibition highlights locally grown spices and agricultural produce from the area.

How to reach the festival?