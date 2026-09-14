Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Parivartan Theme Takes Centre Stage In Kolkata

As Bengal comes alive in the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Executive Palace Apartment Owners Association at VIP Road, Baguiati, is marking the festival in 2026 with a theme that blends devotion with a message of social and political transformation.

This year’s celebration, titled ‘Parivartan – Towards a Developed Bengal with a Double Engine Government’, seeks to present Lord Ganesha’s festival through a distinctive artistic lens while reflecting aspirations for the state’s development and progress.



The inauguration was done by Minister of State for Agricultural Marketing Department Dilip Ghosh, MLA Tarunjyoti Tewari, MLA Jitendra Kumar Tewari, Producer Amit Agarwal, and many other eminent personalities.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh shared, “Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are held with great enthusiasm across the country for 10 days... This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with great pomp and show in Bengal... Some of our artists here have come up with themes. What was Bengal like before May 4th? Bloodshed, violence, fighting, law and order, deteriorating industry, shutting down industries. After May 4th, everything from industrialisation and bullet trains to improving social order.”



The six-day celebration brings together devotion, art, community participation and a visual message centred on transformation, progress and the aspiration for a developed Bengal.

The major attraction of this year’s celebration is an elaborate artistic installation conceptualised by renowned artist Mintu Pal, featuring an imposing 11-foot-tall Lord Ganesha in a royal setting. Dressed in a white kurta and orange pagdi, Lord Ganesha symbolises wisdom, responsibility, visionary leadership and good governance.



The installation contrasts selected issues and developments under ‘Before 4th May’ and 'After 4th May,' reflecting the Association’s perspective on Bengal’s development journey.

While the ‘Before 4th May’ section highlights Messi’s Kolkata visit chaos, the Justice for Abhaya movement at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Bangladesh border fencing, and cow trafficking, the ‘After 4th May’ section showcases the New Delhi–New Jalpaiguri Bullet Train, Industrial Revolution and the opening of new industries, and the demolition of illegal constructions through bulldozer action.





Through the 3D presentation, the association seeks to create a visually engaging representation of its vision of a Bengal that is more progressive, connected, industrially developed and equipped with greater opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankit Agarwal, Secretary, Executive Palace Apartment Owners’ Association, further added. “The essence of our theme ‘Parivartan – Towards a Developed Bengal with a Double Engine Government’ is to showcase the journey from challenges to possibilities and to express our aspiration for a Bengal that is progressive, confident, secure and full of opportunities. Through our artistic presentation, we have tried to portray how development can transform the everyday lives of people - from better connectivity and modern infrastructure to industrial growth, employment opportunities, planned urban development and stronger governance. The 11-foot-tall Lord Ganesha represents wisdom, responsibility and visionary leadership, while the six divine hands symbolise the different pillars that are essential for building a developed Bengal. Our 10×10-foot 3D wall takes this message further by presenting a visual contrast between the Bengal we have experienced and the Bengal we aspire to see. Parivartan, for us, is not merely a change in circumstances; it represents a change in direction, mindset and possibilities. Through this celebration, we wanted to combine faith and art with a larger message of hope - that Bengal can move forward with greater confidence, development and opportunity.”

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will continue until September 18, with religious and community activities being organised during the festival. The celebrations will culminate with a Hawan involving residents, followed by Ganesh Visarjan on September 18.

Through its Parivartan theme, the Executive Palace Apartment Owners Association aims to make this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi not only a celebration of faith and togetherness, but also a visual expression of the community’s aspiration for a stronger, developed and prosperous Bengal. (ANI)

