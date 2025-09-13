Updated 13 September 2025 at 13:09 IST
PM Modi Wins Hearts in Mizoram, Gets State’s Iconic Musical Instrument as Gift | Know 5 Interesting Facts About ‘Seki’
Seki is Mizoram's iconic musical instrument made from two hollow horns of domestic cattle, Mithun, also known as Gayal and Drung Ox.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mizoram to inaugurate the first railway line in the state. Upon his arrival, Modi received a traditional welcome with a shawl and headgear. He was also gifted an iconic musical instrument, Seki, that grabbed the attention of the audience. So if you don't know what it is or the significance of the instrument, then here we are with detailed information.
What is Seki?
It is Mizoram's musical instrument made from two hollow horns of Mithun, also known as Gayal and Drung Ox. Considered an important instrument in Mizo folk music, it creates a sound that serves as a percussive element. It is played by striking it or beating it against another object.
Know 5 interesting facts about Seki
- Historically, the Seki was not brought inside the house, and its use extended to important life events, such as announcing a death in the community.
- It is used to keep the rhythm and provide timing cues for other instruments, like the Dar (gong), and for group dances.
- It is not a wind instrument, but a percussion instrument and is a significant part of Mizo cultural heritage.
- The Mithun itself is a symbol of wealth and prosperity, particularly in the Northeast Indian states of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.
- The instrument is also a tangible link to the community's ancestral past, with a mythical version of the seki, called sekibuhchhuak, appearing in Mizo folklore as a horn that miraculously produced food.
