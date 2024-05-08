Advertisement

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti honours the birth anniversary of one of India's most revered poets, writers, and cultural icons, Rabindranath Tagore. Born in 1861 in Kolkata, Tagore's contributions to literature, music, art, and education have left an indelible mark on Indian society and beyond.

Tagore's literary works, including poems, songs, novels, short stories, and essays, are celebrated for their lyrical beauty, spiritual depth, and universal themes of love, nature, and humanism. He was the first non-European to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his collection of poems, "Gitanjali," which embodies his profound insights into the human condition and the divine. Here are some of his famous quotes.

Nobel laurete Rabindranath Tagore | Image: Freepik

Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore

"Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.”

“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

“I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.”

“You can’t cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”

“It is very simple to be happy, but it is very difficult to be simple.”

“Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”

clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable.” “Love's gift cannot be given, it waits to be accepted.”

“Don't limit a child to your own learning, for she was born in another time.”

“I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever.”

“A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.”

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”

“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf.”

“By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the flower.”

“Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it.”

“Patriotism cannot be our final spiritual shelter; my refuge is humanity. I will not buy glass for the price of diamonds, and I will never allow patriotism to triumph over humanity as long as I live. ”