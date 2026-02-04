Ramadan 2026: When Will Ramzan Fasting Begin In India?

The conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan is marked by Eid ul-Fitr | Image: AP

Ramadan, also Ramazan or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and one of the holiest periods in Islam. It is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (sawm), prayer, reflection, charity and spiritual growth. Ramadan fasting is one of the most pious rituals followed by muslims during this period. Consumption of food and water from dawn till dusk is prohibited during the month-long fasting period. Recitation of prayers is also important during this time.

The holy month of Ramadan is just two weeks away, here are the key dates that you must know.

Why Ramadan dates differ according to regions?

The start of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon, which varies region to region. This leads to differences not only in the beginning of the month of fasting but also in the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan.

When is Ramzan fasting likely to begin in India?

This year’s Winter Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19 following the sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan 1447 AH on the evening of Wednesday, February 18, according to the Emirates Astronomical Society.

On February 17, 2026, the new moon will appear late afternoon. However, it is unlikely to be visible after sunset in most regions, including the UAE. As a result, Wednesday, February 18, is likely to be the final day of Sha’ban, with Thursday, February 19, observed as the first day of fasting in the UAE and the neighbouring countries.