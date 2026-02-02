Updated 2 February 2026 at 21:12 IST
When Is Maha Shivratri In 2026? Know The History And Significance Of The Festival
Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious days of the year, as per Hindu mythology. The festival, dedicated to Lord Shiva, will be celebrated on February 16 this year.
Maha Shivratri is one of the most revered festivals for Hindus. The day, dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, is one of the most auspicious days of the year. The day is celebrated with great devotion across India. In 2026, Maha Shivratri will be observed on Monday, February 16.
Why is Maha Shivratri celebrated?
Maha Shivratri, which literally means “the Great Night of Shiva,” falls on the 14th day (chaturdashi tithi) of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Magh (February–March). Unlike many Hindu festivals that are marked by brightness and daylight celebrations, Shivratri is unique for its nocturnal vigils. Devotees observe fasts, chant Shiva mantras, and stay awake throughout the night to honour Lord Shiva’s cosmic dance (Tandava) and seek his blessings.
Many legends explain the origin and significance of Maha Shivratri. One popular belief is that Maha Shivratri marks the celestial wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees pray for marital bliss, harmony, and familial well-being on this day. Another legend links Shivratri to the cosmic event of Samudra Manthan. It is believed that during the churning of the ocean by gods and demons, a deadly poison (halahala) emerged. To save the universe, Lord Shiva consumed the poison, holding it in his throat, which turned blue, earning him the name Neelkanth. Maha Shivratri is observed to honour his selfless act.
In yogic traditions, Maha Shivratri is viewed as an opportunity for introspection and spiritual growth. The night represents overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world through self-discipline and devotion.
How is Maha Shivratri celebrated?
Devotees observe Maha Shivratri with various sacred practices:
- All-night jagran at temples and homes.
- Fasting with or without water, depending on tradition.
- Abhishekam (ritual bathing) of the Shiva Lingam with water, milk, honey, and sacred offerings.
- Chanting of Om Namah Shivaya and reading of Shiva Purana stories.
