Solar Eclipse 2026: When Is The First Surya Grahan Of The Year, Will India Witness It?

Solar Eclipse 2026: When Will The First Surya Grahan Of The Year Take Place? Know The Exact Date And Timing | Image: X

Solar Eclipse 2026: The first solar eclipse of the year will take place this month, in February. However, people still feel unsure about the exact date. Some reports claim it will happen on February 16, while others mention February 17. If you are also looking for the correct answer, here is what you need to know.

Exact date and timing of Solar Eclipse

The year’s first solar eclipse will start at 3:26 pm on February 17th and continue until 7:57 pm. During this event, the Sun will appear as a “ring of fire.”

Will the solar eclipse be visible in India?

Whenever a solar eclipse happens, people in India often ask if it will be visible in the country. The first solar eclipse of 2026 will not be seen in India, so the Sutak period will not apply. As a result, temples will continue worship as normal.

This eclipse will be mainly visible in Antarctica, where two scientific research stations are present. After sunrise, parts of Argentina and South Africa will witness a partial eclipse. However, most of the world, including India, will not be able to see it.

When will the second solar eclipse occur?

The second solar eclipse of 2026 will take place in August. It will happen on August 12th, just a few days before Independence Day. This eclipse will also be total, but it will not be visible from India.