English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Taj Mahotsav 2024 Starts In Agra: What To Look Forward To At This Cultural Festival

Taj Mahotsav - the much-awaited cultural festival has started today and will go on for the next 10 days.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Taj Mahal
Taj Mahotsav 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Taj Mahotsav is back to lure all the lovers of art, craft, and food in India with its latest edition. The much awaited festival has started today and will go on for the next 10 days. The cultural festival started in the year 1992 and since then, thousands of tourists from all over the world have visited Agra to witness the cultural festival. 2024 is the 33rd year of this Mahotsav, which also finds itself in the calendar of events of the Department of Tourism, Government of India.

What to look forward to?

To soak in all the fun and cultural bonanza, you have to go to Shilpgram, Near Taj Mahal, Eastern Gate. Among the several activities lined up, a ride in a hot air balloon is a first for this edition of Taj Mahotsav, which will give you a bird’s eye view of the festival. You will also have the opportunity to experience the exquisite works of 400 legendary artisans from different parts of the country.

The festival will have hot air balloons for the first time | Representative image: Unsplash

From nritya natika, which is dance drama, to musical nights, Taj Mahotsav has everything in store for art connoisseurs. There are several other activities like car rallies, cycle rallies, kite festivals, ghazal evenings, Yamuna Maha Aarti, bird watching, heritage walks, poetry events, and flower exhibitions.

Advertisement

Tickets for Taj Mahotsav

According to the website of the cultural festival, here are the details for tickets to Taj Mahotsav

Advertisement
The festival will have craft stalls as well | Image: Unsplash

Adults : Rs. 50/- (per Person)
(Up to 3 years ) - Free
Foreign Tourists : Free
For the group of 50 School children in school uniform, Rs. 700/-
(free entry for 2 teachers with School Group)\

It is also mentioned that there is no separate ticket for entry to cultural programs and the tickets can be purchased from the ticket windows on all entry gates.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

8 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

11 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

13 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

17 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

17 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

17 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

a day ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

a day ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Kapoor Calls The Night Manager A ‘Milestone’ In His Career

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  2. IAF Kicks Off Ex-Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokhran

    Defence9 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India in strong position

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. WATCH | The God of Cricket visits Heaven on Earth

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. How Kamal Nath's Defection Will Shake Up Madhya Pradesh Politics

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo