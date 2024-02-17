Advertisement

Taj Mahotsav is back to lure all the lovers of art, craft, and food in India with its latest edition. The much awaited festival has started today and will go on for the next 10 days. The cultural festival started in the year 1992 and since then, thousands of tourists from all over the world have visited Agra to witness the cultural festival. 2024 is the 33rd year of this Mahotsav, which also finds itself in the calendar of events of the Department of Tourism, Government of India.

What to look forward to?

To soak in all the fun and cultural bonanza, you have to go to Shilpgram, Near Taj Mahal, Eastern Gate. Among the several activities lined up, a ride in a hot air balloon is a first for this edition of Taj Mahotsav, which will give you a bird’s eye view of the festival. You will also have the opportunity to experience the exquisite works of 400 legendary artisans from different parts of the country.

The festival will have hot air balloons for the first time | Representative image: Unsplash

From nritya natika, which is dance drama, to musical nights, Taj Mahotsav has everything in store for art connoisseurs. There are several other activities like car rallies, cycle rallies, kite festivals, ghazal evenings, Yamuna Maha Aarti, bird watching, heritage walks, poetry events, and flower exhibitions.

Tickets for Taj Mahotsav

According to the website of the cultural festival, here are the details for tickets to Taj Mahotsav

The festival will have craft stalls as well | Image: Unsplash

Adults : Rs. 50/- (per Person)

(Up to 3 years ) - Free

Foreign Tourists : Free

For the group of 50 School children in school uniform, Rs. 700/-

(free entry for 2 teachers with School Group)\

It is also mentioned that there is no separate ticket for entry to cultural programs and the tickets can be purchased from the ticket windows on all entry gates.