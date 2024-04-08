Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:53 IST
Telangana’s Sammakka Saralamma Jathara: India's Biggest Tribal Festival Celebrates Resilience
The festival is held at the Medaram village in the Mulugu district of Telangana and attracts millions of devotees from across the region and beyond.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Sammakka Saralamma Jathara or Medaram Jathara is one of the largest tribal festivals in India, celebrated in the state of Telangana. It is the second biggest festival in terms of sheer numbers, right after Kumbh Mela.This vibrant and culturally rich festival honours the legendary tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, who are revered as protectors of the tribal communities and symbols of courage and resilience.
Origins of the festival
The origins of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara can be traced back to the 13th century when Sammakka, a brave and revered tribal queen of the Koya tribe, led her people in a valiant struggle against unjust rulers. An adopted child, she was found by the villagers when they went hunting and saw a newborn in the forest, emitting divine light. The Chief of the tribe adopted her and she grew up to be their saviour.
Despite facing immense challenges, Sammakka remained steadfast in her resolve to defend her people and their land. Legend has it that when Sammakka was eventually martyred in battle, her spirit transformed into a divine goddess, and she became known as Sammakka.
Advertisement
Medaram village
The festival is held at the Medaram village in the Mulugu district of Telangana and attracts millions of devotees from across the region and beyond. The highlight of the festival is the grand procession of devotees carrying ornately decorated wooden chariots bearing the idols of Sammakka and Saralamma. The chariots are pulled by thousands of devotees who chant hymns and prayers in praise of the goddesses.
Advertisement
Usually only populated by no more than 300 people, Medaram sees millions of visitors during the 4-day long festival. People from Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other states gather to take part in the Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara festival.
Pushpa 2 The Rule connection
The latest teaser of the highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2 The Rule features the Jaathara sequence from the film.
Director Sukumar has recreated the festival in the film and the teaser is a glimpse of a sequence where Allu Arjun, dressed in a saree, can be seen bashing goons in an action set piece.
Advertisement
Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:53 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.