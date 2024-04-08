Advertisement

The Sammakka Saralamma Jathara or Medaram Jathara is one of the largest tribal festivals in India, celebrated in the state of Telangana. It is the second biggest festival in terms of sheer numbers, right after Kumbh Mela.This vibrant and culturally rich festival honours the legendary tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, who are revered as protectors of the tribal communities and symbols of courage and resilience.

Origins of the festival

The origins of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara can be traced back to the 13th century when Sammakka, a brave and revered tribal queen of the Koya tribe, led her people in a valiant struggle against unjust rulers. An adopted child, she was found by the villagers when they went hunting and saw a newborn in the forest, emitting divine light. The Chief of the tribe adopted her and she grew up to be their saviour.

Sammakka Saralamma Jatara | Image: Mulugu District

Despite facing immense challenges, Sammakka remained steadfast in her resolve to defend her people and their land. Legend has it that when Sammakka was eventually martyred in battle, her spirit transformed into a divine goddess, and she became known as Sammakka.

Advertisement

Medaram village

The festival is held at the Medaram village in the Mulugu district of Telangana and attracts millions of devotees from across the region and beyond. The highlight of the festival is the grand procession of devotees carrying ornately decorated wooden chariots bearing the idols of Sammakka and Saralamma. The chariots are pulled by thousands of devotees who chant hymns and prayers in praise of the goddesses.

Advertisement

Usually only populated by no more than 300 people, Medaram sees millions of visitors during the 4-day long festival. People from Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other states gather to take part in the Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara festival.

Sammakka Saralamma Jatara | Image: Mulugu District

Pushpa 2 The Rule connection

The latest teaser of the highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2 The Rule features the Jaathara sequence from the film.

I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you! https://t.co/fZQDGYNlWb#Pushpa2TheRule — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2024

Director Sukumar has recreated the festival in the film and the teaser is a glimpse of a sequence where Allu Arjun, dressed in a saree, can be seen bashing goons in an action set piece.