×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Telangana’s Sammakka Saralamma Jathara: India's Biggest Tribal Festival Celebrates Resilience

The festival is held at the Medaram village in the Mulugu district of Telangana and attracts millions of devotees from across the region and beyond.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sammakka Saralamma Jathara
Sammakka Saralamma Jathara | Image:Mulugu District
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Sammakka Saralamma Jathara or Medaram Jathara is one of the largest tribal festivals in India, celebrated in the state of Telangana. It is the second biggest festival in terms of sheer numbers, right after Kumbh Mela.This vibrant and culturally rich festival honours the legendary tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, who are revered as protectors of the tribal communities and symbols of courage and resilience.

Origins of the festival

The origins of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara can be traced back to the 13th century when Sammakka, a brave and revered tribal queen of the Koya tribe, led her people in a valiant struggle against unjust rulers. An adopted child, she was found by the villagers when they went hunting and saw a newborn in the forest, emitting divine light. The Chief of the tribe adopted her and she grew up to be their saviour.

Sammakka Saralamma Jatara | Image: Mulugu District

Despite facing immense challenges, Sammakka remained steadfast in her resolve to defend her people and their land. Legend has it that when Sammakka was eventually martyred in battle, her spirit transformed into a divine goddess, and she became known as Sammakka.

Advertisement

Medaram village

The festival is held at the Medaram village in the Mulugu district of Telangana and attracts millions of devotees from across the region and beyond. The highlight of the festival is the grand procession of devotees carrying ornately decorated wooden chariots  bearing the idols of Sammakka and Saralamma. The chariots are pulled by thousands of devotees who chant hymns and prayers in praise of the goddesses.

Advertisement

Usually only populated by no more than 300 people, Medaram sees millions of visitors during the 4-day long festival. People from Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and other states gather to take part in the Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara festival.

Sammakka Saralamma Jatara | Image: Mulugu District

Pushpa 2 The Rule connection

The latest teaser of the highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2 The Rule features the Jaathara sequence from the film. 

Director Sukumar has recreated the festival in the film and the teaser is a glimpse of a sequence where Allu Arjun, dressed in a saree, can be seen bashing goons in an action set piece.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

Kohli's viral video

a minute ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex close

2 minutes ago
Karnataka SSLC answer key out

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key

4 minutes ago
MICAT 2 Exam Result

SSC exam dates revised

6 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC relief

13 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Crew Success

13 minutes ago
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa

Ma Dong Seok's Wedding

14 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

15 minutes ago
crime

Pune Student Murdered

17 minutes ago
Woman Gives House Tour Of Her Small Apartment In Central London | WATCH

House Tour Of Small House

19 minutes ago
Security personnel at Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal reel

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
Hafiz Saeed

Internet Abuzz With Hafiz

27 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

28 minutes ago
How to style animal print

How To Style Animal Print

31 minutes ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

32 minutes ago
Police car

IAS Officer's Car Chased

36 minutes ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee inches higher

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education5 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo