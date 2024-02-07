Advertisement

Ayodhya's history dates back thousands of years, with its roots deeply embedded in Hindu mythology and spiritual beliefs. According to the Ramayana, Ayodhya was founded by Manu and later became the capital of the Ikshvaku dynasty. The name of the place is derived from the word ‘yuddh’, which means going to war. Ayodhya, hence, means a place you cannot win over with war, easily explained with one word as ‘invincible’. There are versions of Sanskrit and Buddhist ancient tales that mention Ayodhya as a city called ‘Saketa’. The city gained further prominence as the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Ramayana and Ayodhya

The Ramayana, an ancient Indian epic, narrates the life of Prince Ram, his wife Sita, and his loyal companion Hanuman. Ayodhya is prominently featured in the epic as the capital of the kingdom ruled by Ram's father, King Dasharatha. The narrative unfolds with Rama's exile, Sita's abduction by the demon king Ravana, and Rama's triumphant return to Ayodhya after vanquishing Ravana. The city's association with Lord Rama has made it a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus. Situated on the banks of Sarayu, Ayodhya is a spiritual site for millions of Hindus.

Historical transformations

Ayodhya's historical landscape witnessed various rulers and dynasties, including the Mauryas, Kushans, Guptas, and the Delhi Sultanate. There are several historical buildings in the city which tell the symphonic talkies of its golden history. In the 16th century, Ayodhya came under Mughal rule when Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire, conquered the city.

Present-day Ayodhya

In recent years, Ayodhya has undergone transformative changes with the construction of the Ram Mandir. The groundbreaking ceremony for the inauguration and consecration of the temple will take place on 22nd January, marking a historic moment in the city's contemporary history. Devotees of Lord Ram are overjoyed with the prospect of visiting the birthplace of their revered God and visiting other significant temples like Kanak Bhawan and Hanumangarhi in the heart of the spiritual city.