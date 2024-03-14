The Unique Lathmar Holi Of Barsana And Nandgaon

Advertisement

Lathmar Holi is celebrated in a rather unique and interesting way in Nandgaon and Barsana towns in Mathura-district of Uttar Pradesh. The towns are located around 42 kms from Mathura and are extremely popular for the celebrations during Holi. Thousands of tourists from around the world visit the cities during this time to experience the Lathmar Holi fun.

What is Lathmar Holi?

The natives are known for their peculiar way of playing Holi with not only colours but also sticks. Lathmar Holi is a mix of two Hindi words, and it literally translates to - 'Lath' means stick, 'mar' means beat and together they mean playing Holi with stick and colours. Both the towns are very popular for Lathmar Holi as well as the delicious thandai prepared during the festivities.

File photo of Lathmar Holi | Unsplash

Lathmar Holi 2024 - when to visit?

Lathmar Holi will take place on 24 March in Barsana and on 25 March in Nandgaon in 2024.

The festivity majorly takes place in the Radha Rani temple in Barsana, which is the only temple exclusively dedicated to Goddess Radha.

Barsana's thandai is popular | Image: Unsplash

Why is Lathmar Holi celebrated?

According to the legends and tales of the town, it is believed that Lord Krishna from Nandgaon visited Radha's town in Barsana during Holi. Lord Krishna, who loved to tease Radha and all the gopis, coloured Radha’s face with gulal in jest. The friends and the elder females of the town took offence and drove him out of Barsana, threatening to beat him up with bamboo sticks.

Representative image of Holi | Unsplash

Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nangaon is a recreation of this episode from Lord Krishna's life. Every year, men from Nandgaon visit the town of Barsana and the women there, drive them out, playing with sticks and colours. Not just the natives of Barsana and Nandgaon, people from faraway come to experience this unique tradition and take home memories of the happiest Holi celebration of their lives.