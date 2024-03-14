×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

The Unique Lathmar Holi Of Barsana And Nandgaon - Why Is It Celebrated?

The natives of Nangaon and Barsana are known for their peculiar way of playing Holi with not only colours but also sticks.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Edited by: Akanksha Arora
The Unique Lathmar Holi Of Barsana And Nandgaon
The Unique Lathmar Holi Of Barsana And Nandgaon | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lathmar Holi is celebrated in a rather unique and interesting way in Nandgaon and Barsana towns in Mathura-district of Uttar Pradesh. The towns are located around 42 kms from Mathura and are extremely popular for the celebrations during Holi. Thousands of tourists from around the world visit the cities during this time to experience the Lathmar Holi fun.

What is Lathmar Holi?

The natives are known for their peculiar way of playing Holi with not only colours but also sticks. Lathmar Holi is a mix of two Hindi words, and it literally translates to - 'Lath' means stick, 'mar' means beat and together they mean playing Holi with stick and colours. Both the towns are very popular for Lathmar Holi as well as the delicious thandai prepared during the festivities.

File photo of Lathmar Holi | Unsplash

Lathmar Holi 2024 - when to visit?

Lathmar Holi will take place on 24 March in Barsana and on 25 March in Nandgaon in 2024.
The festivity majorly takes place in the Radha Rani temple in Barsana, which is the only temple exclusively dedicated to Goddess Radha.

Barsana's thandai is popular | Image: Unsplash

Why is Lathmar Holi celebrated?

According to the legends and tales of the town, it is believed that Lord Krishna from Nandgaon visited Radha's town in Barsana during Holi. Lord Krishna, who loved to tease Radha and all the gopis, coloured Radha’s face with gulal in jest. The friends and the elder females of the town took offence and drove him out of Barsana, threatening to beat him up with bamboo sticks.

Representative image of Holi | Unsplash

Lathmar Holi in Barsana and Nangaon is a recreation of this episode from Lord Krishna's life. Every year, men from Nandgaon visit the town of Barsana and the women there, drive them out, playing with sticks and colours. Not just the natives of Barsana and Nandgaon, people from faraway come to experience this unique tradition and take home memories of the happiest Holi celebration of their lives.

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bernard Dunne

Boxing HPD Dunne resigns

a few seconds ago
Jammu And Kashmir

Maharashtra First to Buy

a minute ago
AIFF

AIFF names 26 probables

3 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Messi's latest injury

6 minutes ago
6-lane Guwahati Bypass

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB kick-starts camp

9 minutes ago
Mumbai win Ranji Trophy

Reactions on Mumbai's win

9 minutes ago
Preneet Kaur

Preneet Kaur Joins BJP

9 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson and PCB

11 minutes ago
BREAKING: Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout in Ramban

Terror Hideout Busted

12 minutes ago
Sergio Reguilon

Manchester United in EPL

13 minutes ago
Fortnite

Epic Games on Apple

16 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

16 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

IPL: Players with most 6s

18 minutes ago
Neeta Lulla

Neeta's Styling Tips

19 minutes ago
Mumbai Ranji Trophy

Mumbai secures 42nd Ranji

21 minutes ago
Bureaucrats Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab and Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala will be new Election Commissioners

BREAKING: Gynanesh Kumar,

23 minutes ago
Michael Culver

Michael Culver Dies At 85

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Parched Monkeys Enter Residential Complexes in B'luru, BBMP Offers Help

    India News3 hours ago

  2. Balkrishna Industries shares fall on reports of Income Tax raids

    Business News4 hours ago

  3. RPSC opens applications for Assistant Prosecutor Officer vacancies

    Education6 hours ago

  4. Pune's Lohegaon Airport to Get Runway Expansion Soon | Details Here

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo